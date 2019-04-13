Britney Spears’ Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Posts Sweet Tribute To Her As She Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted an adorable tribute video to her on his Instagram to celebrate International Kissing Day. The post is a collection of clips of the couple being affectionate with each other and kissing. The two are known for sharing cute moments with each other on social media, so some portions of the video look very familiar, especially clips of them smooching while working out.

Britney is currently checked into a mental health facility amid her father Jamie Spears’ ongoing health crisis. He was hospitalized in January and suffered a ruptured colon. The “Baby One More Time” singer has reportedly been overwhelmed by the situation and opted to go to the facility to seek the help of trained professionals.

As The Inquisitr reported, Asghari previously has shown his support for her as she deals with this difficult situation.

“It isn’t weakness. It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” he wrote on Instagram soon after news about Britney broke.

As E! News reports, Britney Spears recently left the facility temporarily to get her hair done at a salon. According to their article, the singer wanted to get her roots and her extensions touched up.

“Several people worked on Britney’s hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible,” an eyewitness said. “She seemed fine and content… [She] was definitely excited to get her hair done.”

People who were there said that the singer looked “refreshed” and that she seemed happy about getting her hair done.

Sources told E! News that Britney returned to the mental health facility after her hair appointment and that she plans to stay there for the next couple of weeks.

“Britney decided to do this on her own,” one insider said. “It had a lot to do with the stress of her father, but both Jamie and Britney are doing much better.”

Britney previously announced that she will be taking a hiatus from her career and postponed her new residency in Las Vegas. People Magazine reports that he is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Even though she is going through a serious family situation, it looks like she has a supportive boyfriend who is ready and willing to be there for when she needs her. Britney’s fans are hoping that she and her family can get through this and that she’ll be back to performing at some point in the near future.