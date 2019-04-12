Tristan Thompson Wishes His ‘True-ly Perfect Baby Girl’ A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Tristan Thompson is showing his baby True some love on her first birthday.

The NBA star took to his Instagram account to show a series of photos of him and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter. The slideshow shows Tristan with his daughter as she sports a pink flamingo costume and striped tights. In another photo, the Cleveland Cavaliers player is holding True as a newborn as he sits in a chair shirtless. He then shares photos of the two wearing matching colors and playing with True’s brother, Prince, 2. The photo was shared with Tristan’s 3 million followers and the basketball player left a sweet caption about his daughter.

“True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but I’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol,” he captioned, followed by three heart emojis. #MyTwin.”

While Tristan’s ex Khloe was left out of the slideshow, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did commemorate her daughter on her own Instagram page. The 34-year-old designer referred to her daughter as her “ultimate True love” and shared a photo of True surrounded by pink balloons and smiling. Her mother, Kris Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian also left sweet messages to the young Kardashian on their Instagram accounts.

Khloe and Tristan’s daughter was born just days after he was accused of cheating on the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian alum with multiple women. According to Us Weekly, the Canadian athlete was caught by Khloe, though she decided to forgive him for his ways. However, the couple, who began dating in 2016, faced more cheating drama in February that involved Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. In March, Jordyn revealed on Red Table Talk that Tristan kissed her at his Los Angeles home. The infidelity was reportedly the final straw for the Good American designer, who initially blamed Jordyn for the scandal on Twitter in March. The next day, Khloe cleared up her tweets and said it was Tristan who destroyed their family.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” the reality star, 34, tweeted on Saturday, March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”