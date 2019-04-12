Derek Jeter Gives Rare Post-Baseball Interview, Talks About Life As A Dad

Throughout Derek Jeter’s long career as a baseball player, there were several constants. Jeter played his entire career in New York, for the Yankees. They were a winning team. Jeter was always a bachelor, did not have children, and wasn’t known for being candid with the media, especially about his personal life. Most Yankees fans would be hard-pressed to name a single memorable quote or phrase he ever said during his 20 years with the team.

Five years after his retirement, things have changed a lot for Jeter. He’s not a player, but an owner, as part of the ownership group that purchased the Miami Marlins in 2017. While Jeter won five championships as a player, the Marlins have had no such on-field success. Jeter, after years of bachelorhood, married former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Davis in 2016, and the couple has two daughters, including a newborn.

Now, the 44-year-old Jeter has given a rare interview in which he talks about what life is like in Miami with his young family. In an interview in the new issue of Haute Living, as cited by People, Jeter talks about how happy he is in Florida. Although true to his reputation, Jeter does not share many details.

“It’s nice because we’re now in our own home and it makes it easy to move around, play in the yard, enjoy the outdoors, etc.,” Jeter said. “We’re enjoying life and raising our family here.” He added that he and his wife have begun the process of looking at schools for their older daughter.

In his single life, Jeter had a massive home in the Tampa area, which was dubbed “St. Jetersburg” by the media. Like a lot of baseball players, Jeter had that home near his team’s spring training facility, and lived there during the offseason. Page Six reported, near the end of Jeter’s career, that the player had a strict “no cameras” policy for visitors at the mansion.

During his baseball career, Jeter was romantically linked to the likes of Mariah Carey, Minka Kelly, and Jordana Brewster.

Jeter, while he only owns a single-digit percentage of the Marlins, is the team’s CEO and mostly serves as the organization’s frontman in league meetings. After the new group bought the club, they immediately cut payroll, trading star slugger Giancarlo Stanton to Jeter’s old team, the Yankees, and dumping other high-salaried players. It’s been a theme throughout Marlins history, across multiple ownership groups, for the team to build up and tear down its roster.