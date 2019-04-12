Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Third Child’s Name With Fans: What Is She Naming Her Son?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is currently pregnant with her third child. The reality show star’s due date is reportedly sometime in June. While she had revealed the gender of baby No. 3 early a while back, she took to social media on Thursday to reveal the name that she and her husband are giving to their baby boy. Baby Angelo will join big brother Lorenzo and big sister Giovanna when he is born as reported by Us Weekly.

According to the site, Snooki took to her Instagram story to reveal more about her pregnancy and the upcoming birth. She revealed how she has been feeling and when she hopes to give birth.

“I’m hoping to have this baby in six weeks. I can’t see anything and, like, I can’t move. And he’s on my sciatic nerve. Little brat.”

Snooki has been sharing plenty of updates about her pregnancy with her social media followers. Fans have been able to watch her baby bump grow over the past few months as she has provided plenty of bump updates.

Her Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese gave birth to her first baby, a son, back in January. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Snooki and Deena spent some time together. Snooki showed off her growing baby bump while Deena posed alongside her friend and showed off her post-baby body.

While the photo gave the women the opportunity to show off their time hanging out together, some commenters accused Deena of having plastic surgery. Snooki jumped in to defend her friend and Deena herself later commented and explained that she hadn’t had any work done, instead crediting the lighting in the photo.

Deena gave Snooki some baby gifts and the reality show star showed off the thoughtful gifts from her friend. The gifts included a piggy bank and a blanket and both were monogrammed.

The thoughtful gifts meant a lot to the soon-to-be mom of three as she said, “When I opened this I cried. Thanks, Deena. I love you.”

She confirmed the name of her unborn son, saying, “So you guys know the name. It’s gonna be Angelo.”

Both Snooki and Deena appeared on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. Although the show ended, most of the cast remained close. Recently, MTV brought back most of the cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. So far, two seasons of the show have aired and a third is reportedly in the works for later this year.