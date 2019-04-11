Ann Coulter Says ‘President Javanka’ Has Hijacked Donald Trump’s Presidency

Coulter claims that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are the real leaders of the country.

In a Breitbart op-ed, conservative commentator Ann Coulter slammed President Donald Trump’s administration, suggesting that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, are the ones pulling the strings behind the scenes. She said that the pair are the “actual commander in chief,” and complained that “this is not what anyone voted for.”

Per Newsweek, Coulter outlines the findings of a new book by investigative reporter Vicky Ward called Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, which Coulter claims reveals that “President Javanka” is running the United States. She claims that “Javanka” has hijacked Trump’s presidency for their own personal gain.

“Until Trump’s nomination was a virtual lock, Jared was back in New York pretending not to be related to him.”

“Only after Trump had racked up a slew of primary wins did a lightbulb go on in Jared’s head: Hey! This presidential campaign could be great for business!” she added, suggesting that a close associate revealed that Kushner saw the campaign as a “networking opportunity.”

Ann Coulter: President Javanka runs the White House and this isn't what people voted for https://t.co/ZgIQDgN8pc pic.twitter.com/bOHjCtHWzm — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 11, 2019

It’s not the first time that Coulter has criticized the Trump family — just last month, she mocked Ivanka on Twitter, per Newsweek.

“Dems demanding documents from Ivanka. They need to be more specific. She is a VERY high powered woman. Do they want documents on belts and handbags? Or shoes? If so, pumps or stilettos?”

Coulter also expressed disappointment at Trump’s ending of the government shutdown without any funding for a border wall, which she suggested is a sign that the president failed his base. Back in January, she also jokingly tweeted that the solution to the border crisis might be deporting Kushner.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kushner has been quietly working on a proposal to increase legal immigration, which some critics perceive to be in contrast with the president’s stance on border control. Not only that, but Trump reportedly asked Kushner to head the legal immigration effort. Previously, Kushner was successful in creating a criminal justice reform compromise, and is still attempting to create a Middle East peace plan.

According to anonymous sources that spoke to Politico, the proposal has been in development for months, and will be submitted to Congress by the summer. Stephen Miller, a senior White House adviser who is accused of being against broader immigration, has reportedly not attended the meetings. Miller’s approval is needed before the plan moves to Trump.

Trump has previously responded to Coulter’s comments by saying that she is a “wacky nut job” that is “off the reservation,” although he has yet to respond to her recent op-ed.