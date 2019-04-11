Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry To Slow Down Meghan Markle Relationship Before Wedding

Prince William was allegedly not happy about the speed of his brother Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

According to People Magazine, Prince William gave his little brother a warning to slow down his romance with Meghan Markle, but Prince Harry didn’t listen.

Sources tell the magazine that Harry believes William is dictated by the protocol of the Royal Family. Meanwhile, Harry is more laid back and likes to live life on his own terms.

Although the pair had been going through a bit of a rift, an insider tells the outlet that tensions got higher when Harry informed his family that he planned to propose to Meghan after less than a year of dating, which William didn’t approve of.

Prince William, who dated his wife, Kate Middleton, for eight years before walking down the aisle, warned Harry that things were moving too fast with he and Meghan, but the conversation ended up with Prince Harry feeling hurt.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to add that outside of their Royal Family appearances, William and Harry don’t spend much time together.

“They are at very different situations in their lives,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has reportedly been busy helping his new wife acclimate to life in the Royal Family. Meghan Markle has had a big adjustment to life as a Duchess, and is also gearing up for her role as a mother, as she and Harry are expecting a baby together this spring.

“Harry is very protective and quite rightly so. The Royal Household can be like that. It must be a real culture shock for her,” says the source.

In addition, Prince Harry has decided to take Meghan Markle and move out of Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Kate Middleton live.

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought. It’s a shame. There was power in that unity and great strength in the foursome, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do the PR thing and then realizing that they are just real people. They want their own place and their own things,” the source stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, sources say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Frogmore Cottage was a “healthy” move for all parties, especially as the brother’s families and interests continue to grow.