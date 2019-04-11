WWE News: Billy Graham Defends His Advice To Kofi Kingston, Claims Several Former World Champions Use Steroids

Despite the backlash he received from fans following his controversial Facebook post advising newly crowned WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to take steroids in order to bulk up, wrestling legend “Superstar” Billy Graham isn’t backing down, as he twice took to Facebook after his original post to justify his comments.

On Tuesday evening, Graham shared a Facebook post where he admitted that he doesn’t follow WWE too closely, as he mostly looks at photos and reads reports to keep himself updated. Touching on his advice that Kingston should take steroids, the 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he wasn’t trying to suggest “taboo supplements” like the ones former two-time Universal Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly “uses whenever he chooses..”

Graham then alleged that his “favorite WWE champ,” Triple H, used steroids to get back into shape in time for WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Triple H, who defeated Batista in a career-threatening match at WrestleMania, was expected to miss several months after pulling a pectoral tendon at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in November.

After predicting that Kofi Kingston might only last one week as WWE Champion due to his perceived lack of promo skills, Graham concluded his Tuesday post by firing back at his critics, telling them to “go f**k [themselves]” if they see him as an “old bitter man” for his views on the wrestling industry.

“Superstar” Billy Graham’s latest Facebook post, which was shared on Wednesday evening, also included photos of another two former world champions from WWE’s more recent history — John Cena and the aforementioned Batista. As Graham explained, he shared the photos because he sees them as photographic evidence of how Cena and Batista take or have taken steroids in order to become the physical specimens they are today.

“Cena, 16 time WWE World Heavyweight Champion appears to me to very massive…..you think he might have been a little juiced in this photo??? Of course…BUT…. no one is complaining about Vince’s golden boy being all roided up…or did you good folks simply forget??? And Mr. Dave Batista posing with me backstage here in Phoenix. Ya think ol Dave might be on a little juice in this shot??? No one is complaining here again….ya all just forgot didn’t you??? “

in today's most intensely out of touch pro wrestling story, Superstar Billy Graham wants Kofi Kingston to "start doing some steroids" https://t.co/ooIfEifddQ pic.twitter.com/Ieid1VPRHK — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) April 9, 2019

Regarding Kingston, Graham said that he was not necessarily advising the new WWE Champion to “abuse” steroids like he did in his younger days, but rather to use them reasonably to improve his physique.

After complaining about how Kingston’s stablemates in The New Day celebrated his championship win on this week’s SmackDown Live with a colorful, comedic presentation, Graham wrapped up by saying that he’s glad he thrived during a time when pro wrestling was dominated by big men. He added that he “[wants] no part” of today’s scene, where smaller wrestlers like Kingston have become more of the norm than the exception.

Over the past few days, it hasn’t been just fans who have been reacting negatively toward Graham’s series of posts about Kingston and his lack of traditional size as a WWE Champion. As reported on Wednesday by Pro Wrestling Sheet, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said on his podcast this week that Graham and other “old guys” need to realize that their era of dominance is “over,” and that WWE’s Wellness Policy is designed to save its wrestlers from the dangers of steroid abuse.

“We lost so many soldiers along the way because of steroids and drugs,” Booker continued, as quoted by Pro Wrestling Sheet. “And for this man to say another man need to get on drugs to become successful … HE IS SUCCESSFUL!! HE’S THE WWE CHAMPION!!”