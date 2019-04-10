Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West’s Battle With Bipolar Disorder: ‘It Is An Emotional Process’

Kim Kardashian recently got candid about her husband’s battle with mental health.

E! News reports that the Graduation rapper confirmed on his eighth studio album, Ye, that he has bipolar disorder. In his song “Yikes,” West refers to his diagnosis as his “superpower,” and states he doesn’t want his audience to feel as if he has a disability. Kardashian, who has historically been mum on the matter, used her cover story for Vogue‘s May of 2019 issue to discuss the effects that West’s diagnosis has had on their family.

The beauty mogul says of West’s disorders that, “It is an emotional process.” Kardashian also said that while everything is “really calm” for the couple now, she can sense when the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s episodes will come again.

The pair began dating in 2012, and were married in Paris in 2014. They currently have three children — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1 — and are expecting their fourth child. Since the famous couple got together, the KKW Beauty creator said that she often gets criticized for West’s public rants and antics. She told Vogue that the negative comments she sees online have a major effect on her, because the critics don’t understand why West’s behavior is what it is.

“I think some of the hurtful things that I read online… ‘What is she doing?’ ‘She’s not stopping him’… Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband,” Kim explained, per E! Online. “I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong.”

Kardashian also said that she always makes sure to keep her husband calm when he is having an episode. She also explains that the “Stronger” artist doesn’t currently take medication to treat his bipolar disorder, as it doesn’t help him when he has to travel or go on tour.

E! reports that the Kim and Kourtney Take Miami alum also credited her husband for her change in style choices. She said West’s eye for fashion is something she admires, and that she wasn’t offended when the fashion designer offered to give her a makeover. West was even seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians —organizing Kardashian’s closet — early in their relationship.

“I saw what a response I got — he was right. He’s been my go-to stylist ever since,” she shared. “I’ve always admired how he’s marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks — he thinks ahead.”

The Vogue cover, which hits newsstands on April 23, is Kardashian’s second cover with the American publication. The businesswoman appeared with West on the cover for the first time in 2014.