Lily Allen Is Working On A Concept Album And Two Musicals

Lily Allen recently did an interview with Beats 1 presenter Matt Wilkinson for Apple Music. In the interview, she reveals that she working on a new studio album with a concept as well as two musicals. NME reported the interview that is available to enjoy in full if you are an Apple Music subscriber.

“I’ve already written loads of songs, but they work with the concept, so I’m really excited about it. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really clever. I’m also writing like two musicals at the moment. And I’m really excited about that,” Allen told Wilkinson.

She expresses in the same interview that she feels there is a decline in music videos at the moment.

“Not only because I think commercially there’s a lot happening there. I think, you know, last year the biggest album was The Greatest Showman, right? And you know, the Oscars was A Star is Born and the Queen movie. So, I just, I think there’s sort of like a weird decline in music videos, but then this musical thing is still taking off.”

She explains that she also feels new upcoming artists should be told about the trials and tribulations of fame which The Inquisitr covered.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards. In 2010, she won her first BRIT award in the same category beating out competition Florence + The Machine.

It was recently rumored that she has been dropped by her management team. However, Allen announced she chose to leave them last October and that everything was very amicable, which The Inquisitr noted.

At the very end of last year, she teamed up with British DJ and producer Shy FX on the track “Roll The Dice.” On Spotify, it has been streamed over 4.3 million times. Lily has over 4.7 million monthly listeners on the app.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account. The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

In the U.K., Lily has achieved three No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” In total, she has had 10 top 10 singles. Her most recent was “Air Balloon” in 2014, which peaked at No. 7. Her albums, It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus also topped the album charts in the U.K. Her debut album, Alright, Still in 2006 debuted at No. 2 in the U.K. and peaked at No. 20 in the U.S. It earned her a Grammy Award nomination in 2008 for Best Alternative Album.