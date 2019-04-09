Lori Loughlin Reportedly Not Taking College Scandal Charges Seriously

Lori Loughlin is reportedly not understanding the seriousness of the charges against her in the college admissions scandal.

According to People Magazine, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, could be looking at some serious time behind bars for their crimes, yet the Fuller House actress refused to take a plea deal that would have lessened her sentence.

Sources tell the magazine that both Lori and Mossimo resisted a plea deal that would have had them looking at 18-24 months in jail, but could now possibly serve up to 20 years.

“They weren’t ready to accept that. They’re really not seeing how serious this is,” an insider tells the outlet. After they didn’t take a plea deal, news hit that Loughlin and Giannulli were hit with more charges on Tuesday, including money laundering.

“They were offered the carrot and the stick. The carrot was that this can all go away and you can serve your time and put it behind you. Remember, they were facing 20 years, even before the latest charges. The stick was that [the prosecution] would and could pile on more serious charges,” the source stated.

The source went on to say that Lori and Mossimo decided to roll the dice with their futures, and may come to find that it was a bad gamble, one which they may come to seriously regret.

UPDATE: Lori Loughlin Indicted for Additional Charge of Money Laundering https://t.co/OMHhwH8m4I — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested last month along with dozens of other parents for bribing college coaches and test administrators in order to get their children into prestigious universities.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested, and announced that she was pleading guilty earlier this week. She released a statement apologizing for her behavior in the matter.

Lori and Mossimo are accused of spending upwards of $500,000 to bribe college coaches to claim their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, were recruited rowing athletes. Since the scandal broke, both girls have left the University of Southern California.

In addition, Loughlin has also lost her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, including movies for the network, and the popular TV show When Calls The Heart, which is restructuring the series without the actress.

Lori was also fired from Fuller House‘s fifth and final season on Netflix, where she plays her most beloved and recognized role of Aunt Becky.

Lori Loughlin has yet to make any official statement about the scandal, or enter a plea.