‘RHOA’ Season 12 Cast Rumors: NeNe Leakes Reportedly Gets A Raise, Cynthia Bailey Fired?

Who's coming back and who might be axed?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 won’t air until later this year or early next year but according to a new report, casting decisions are already being considered.

On April 8, an insider spoke to Radar Online about the futures of several of the show’s most popular stars, including NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore.

“NeNe is coming back,” the show insider shared. “She’s had a rough season, but she is the one that Bravo wants.”

As fans saw during the last few episodes of Season 11, Leakes faced tons of backlash from fans online due to her treatment of her husband Gregg, who was diagnosed with cancer last year. She was also accused of acting too aggressive during a filming session at her home after feeling as if production crossed the line in regard to where they were filming.

“Unless NeNe decides on her own not to do the show they will have her back and give her a raise,” the source added.

According to Radar Online, Leakes was paid a whopping $2.75 million for her appearances on Season 11.

As for the rest of the cast, executives are allegedly considering firing Bailey from the show and hiring longtime Leakes friend Marlo Hampton, or Season 11 “friend” Tanya Sam, to replace her in a full-time role.

“[Tanya] could get married and have a baby and they would like that,” the source explained.

As for Marlo, producers reportedly like her for the show because she “stirs the pot” and “makes for great TV.”

While Moore has been rumored to be making a full-time return ever since she was booted from her full-time role, the Radar Online source said fans shouldn’t hold their breaths when it comes to seeing Moore on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.

“The executives hate Kenya still and they know that she was trying to capitalize on her free appearance for publicity when she showed up at Cynthia’s party,” the source shared. “Kenya is definitely never, ever, ever coming back.”

Although a full-time return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta seems to be out of the question for Moore, she was able to briefly return to the show for Season 11. As fans will recall, Moore showed up to Cynthia Bailey’s finale party and quickly caused issues between Bailey and Leakes, who she’s feuded with for the past several months.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.