Meghan Markle’s Popular Instagram Account Reportedly May Cause ‘Unexpected Grief’ & Drama With The Cambridges

The rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feuding on some level with Kate Middleton and Prince William are months-old. Even so, a royal expert, Roya Nikkhah speculated that the two couples’ separate Instagram accounts could “jeopardise royal harmony” and “may cause unexpected grief back home,” noted News.com.au.

This is hardly the first time that there’s been rumblings about the importance of hierarchy within the royals. Prince William and Kate Middleton are poised to be future King and Queen, thus they should technically be held in higher regard than Meghan and Harry. The problem is, the public doesn’t necessarily need to conform to these rules. Fans will like whoever they please. And while it’s clear that the Cambridges’ will always have a very strong and loyal following, the entrance of Meghan into the scene has certainly caused an increase in media coverage of the British royals. It helps that Markle has ties to both Canada and America, and her background as a Hollywood celebrity made her that much more interesting.

It’s hard to know if anyone at Kensington Palace predicted that a new Instagram account dedicated just to Meghan and Harry would break world records. The account reached over a million followers in less than six hours. News.com.au speculates that the point of contention could come between the couples should the Sussex account gain more followers than the Cambridges’ account. As of today, the @sussexroyal account has 4.3 million followers, while the @kensingtonroyal account has 7.5 million followers. So there’s still quite a gap between the two accounts. But considering the Sussex account is less than a week old, it wouldn’t be out of the question to imagine that it may garner millions of more likes in the future.

But regardless of all of the speculation between Kate and Meghan, the palace squashes the rumors time and time again.

For example, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith noted that “They’re two very, very different women, with different backgrounds, different interests, temperaments, and personalities,” according to Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, another expert, Katie Nicholl noted, “I think this idea of there being a catfight between the two duchesses has made tantalizing headlines, but I don’t believe that. I’ve never heard from my sources that there has ever been a feud or a falling-out,” reported Fox News.

For now, fans will just need to wait and see what happens with the accounts. Some are hoping that Meghan and Harry will share a photo of their baby on the Instagram once she gives birth, which could create a surge in interest on their social media account.