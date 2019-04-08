‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Talks Engagement To Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor didn’t end in an engagement for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph this past winter, but the two walked the red carpet for the ACM Awards in Las Vegas over the weekend and did share some spoilers about when a proposal might come.

As they hit the red carpet, Bachelor lovebirds Colton and Cassie chatted with ET Online. They said their relationship is going very well and at this point, they are focused on trying to be normal. Underwood and Randolph admitted that they have talked about an engagement, but for now, they are just taking one thing at a time.

Underwood and Randolph said that an engagement “might” happen within the next year or so. When pressed to toss out a more narrow timeframe, The Bachelor star hesitated and said he thought a year was a pretty good timeframe to say for now. Cassie seemed to blush a bit as Colton talked about getting engaged, and it sounds like it may not take a year for this next step to happen.

The Bachelor fans know that Colton already moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Cassie, and she even moved from her family’s home in Huntington Beach into an apartment in Los Angeles that puts her closer to Underwood. They also previously noted that they have a goal of buying a home in Huntington Beach together within the next year.

As for officially living together, Cassie and Colton have suggested that they probably won’t make that move until they are at least engaged. However, it has been clear that The Bachelor stars are spending almost all of their time together at one another’s places as they transition their television romance into a real-world one.

Cassie and Colton may have been challenged to navigate some rough moments while they filmed The Bachelor, but they have said that they have been doing great since reuniting. Fans loved a recent Instagram post of Randolph’s that showed her sitting next to Underwood and in it, she referred to him as her best friend. It’s been clear since filming that Colton fell hard for Cassie, and she says that she’s fallen hard for him now, too.

Will Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph get engaged within the next few months and eventually tie the knot? The Bachelor fans are rooting for Colton and Cassie to go the distance and so far, it looks like they are on a pretty good track.