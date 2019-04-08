Jerry Nadler On William Barr: ‘He’s A Biased Defender Of The Administration’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler appeared Sunday on CBS News‘ Face the Nation to discuss the latest developments pertaining to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference. Nadler doubled down on his demands that the attorney general release the Mueller report as soon as possible, and without redacting information, accusing the chief federal lawyer of bias.

“Congress has a right to the entire report with no redactions whatsoever so we can see what’s there,” Nadler said, arguing that Congress is “entitled” to see the report in its entirety because it represents the American people. Citing reports from the nation’s leading newspapers, Nadler suggested that Barr had deliberately misled the public in his own summary of the report.

Nadler was referring to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post, which quote anonymous Mueller team members accusing Barr of misrepresenting the special counsel’s findings. Their concerns pertain to Barr’s interpretation of Mueller’s conclusions about possible obstruction of justice by the president, however, and not to his conclusions regarding conspiracy with the Russian government.

Mueller has cleared the president and members of his campaign team of conspiring with Russia, according to Barr’s brief memo in which he directly quotes the special counsel stating that neither Trump nor any member of his team coordinated with Russian officials to win the 2016 presidential election.

The Mueller report found no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but it stopped short of exonerating President Trump of obstruction of justice https://t.co/yOT1PReZs0 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) March 24, 2019

“We’re hearing leaks that Barr misrepresented in his so-called summary letter what’s in the report; that he sugar coated it, that he made it look more favorable for the president than it was,” Nadler said, and then went on to denounce William Barr as a “defender” of President Donald Trump and his administration.

“I dismiss what he said. He’s a biased defender of the administration and he’s entitled to be defending the administration but he is not entitled to withhold the evidence from Congress.”

After ripping into Attorney General William Barr, the New York Democrat doubled down on Trump-Russia conspiracy claims, suggesting that Barr needs to make all of Mueller’s findings public so that the American people can determine whether or not Donald Trump should be impeached for colluding with Russia.

The White House does not seem to have a problem with Barr releasing the full Mueller report. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, members of the president’s legal team, as well as the commander-in-chief himself, have openly stated that the public should see the full report.

Mueller did not find Trump or his campaign conspired with Russia, also did not exonerate him on obstruction https://t.co/IwnvinABUn pic.twitter.com/QrHgjZ6UPs — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 24, 2019

Nevertheless, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, along with his colleague Adam Schiff, has remained one of the leading proponents of the Trump-Russia theory, repeatedly asserting that the president had colluded and conspired with the Russian government, despite Robert Mueller concluding the opposite.