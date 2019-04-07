Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words Revealed: Wounded Rapper’s Words To Gunman May Have Led To His Death

Nipsey Hussle’s final words may have led to his death, a new report indicates.

The Daily Mail on Sunday reported on the final statement from the beloved rapper after he was shot outside of a clothing store he owns in Los Angeles. According to the report, a man who the police identified as Eric Holder ambushed Nipsey Hussle and a group of others last Sunday, opening fire and wounding the rapper along with several others.

Hussle was shot and fell to the ground, and responded by saying to the gunman, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”

That reportedly prompted Holder, who was walking away, to come back and shoot Hussle again, this time fatally. The suspect then kicked the rapper’s body before running off, witnesses said.

The killing had been caught on a surveillance camera from a nearby business, showing the man identified as Holder running up to Hussle and a group of people and then sprinting away after one person fell to the ground.

Twenty-nine-year-old Holder is being held in jail in Los Angeles on a murder charge, reportedly being held in solitary confinement for his own safety.

Nipsey Hussle was beloved across the Los Angeles community for his efforts to give back and the investments he made in the neighborhood where he had grown up. His death was mourned across the region, including by the LAPD which noted that the rapper was scheduled to meet with the department the day after his murder to discuss ways to decrease gang violence.

He was so widely liked that even the rival Bloods and Crips gangs called a truce — their first in 27 years, dating back to the L.A. Riots — so they could march together in a memorial service held this week.

Nipsey Hussle's Killer Fired Additional Shots After Rapper Talked Back to Him https://t.co/lgPDM8LlCa — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2019

As The Sun reported, the cease-fire between the rival gangs was seen as unprecedented, local leaders had hoped that the gangs could continue to work together and extend it indefinitely.

“It’s in honor of Nipsey,” community leader Big U told TMZ.

“There’s a lot of people who said they wanted to get together and come to a vigil and pay respect because Nipsey was the first real LA artist that was from LA.”

Interest in celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s life is so high that officials had to move his memorial service to the Staples Center, TMZ reported. The 21,000-seat arena had also been used for Michael Jackson’s televised memorial service.