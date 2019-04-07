Donald Trump’s Very Strange Week: Here Are Five Of The Weirdest Things Trump Did In Just The Past Six Days

Even by his own standards, Donald Trump had a bizarre and eventful week — here are five of the highlights.

Donald Trump had had a highly eventful week, even by his own standards of eventfulness. Perhaps the most important event of the week came when multiple media reports cited former members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team saying that the Mueller report on their Russia investigation was more damaging to Trump than Attorney William Barr had let on in his four-page summary to Congress, as The Inquisitr reported.

But the week was filled with missteps and revelations that could be harmful to Trump. Here are just five of the major events in Donald Trump’s week — so far.

A Mysterious Chinese Woman Tried to Bring a Malware-Filled Thumb Drive Into Mar-a-Lago

According to a Miami Herald report, Yujing Zhang was charged with “making false statements to a federal officer and entering restricted property” after she was stopped at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, carrying four cell phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive — and a thumb drive filled with what authorities described as “malicious malware.”

Making the incident event more alarming, the woman appears to have been directed to Mar-a-Lago by an event advertised by Li “Cindy” Yang, the owner of several Florida massage parlors with suspected connections to prostitution — while Yang herself has direct connections to the Chinese government, as The Inquisitr has reported.

Trump Falsely Claimed His Father Was Born In Germany — Again

President Trump claimed that his father was "born in a very wonderful place in Germany"#FactsFirst: This is untrue. Trump's father, Fred Trump, was born in the Bronx.https://t.co/bFJsjGm0Zf pic.twitter.com/IkzIUPzvOb — CNN (@CNN) April 6, 2019

During an exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, side-by-side with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump stated, per CNN, that his father, New York real estate tycoon Fred Trump, was born in “a very wonderful place in Germany.”

Trump has made the same claim about his father’s birthplace on multiple occasions previously, as seen in the video below. In fact, Fred Trump was born on October 11, 1905, in New York City, as his birth records — posted online by The Smoking Gun — clearly show.

Trump Said He Would Completely Close the Mexican Border, Then Changed His Mind

Last week, Trump declared that he planned to completely seal off the U.S. border with Mexico — but this week on Thursday, he reversed himself. As The Washington Post reported, Trump said he would give Mexico “a one-year warning, and if the drugs don’t stop or largely stop, we’re going to put tariffs on Mexico and products, particularly cars.”

On Friday, Trump again appeared to at least hint that he would order the border closed, declaring during a visit to the border that “our country is full,” and “we can’t take you anymore,” referring to prospective immigrants, according to The Associated Press. But Trump did not say whether, if the country was truly “full,” he planned to halt 100 percent of all immigration, or only immigration through Mexico.

Trump Claimed That Noise From Wind Turbines Causes Cancer

Speaking at a Republican fundraiser on Tuesday, Trump launched into a diatribe against wind power, as CNN reported, first claiming that if wind turbines are used to generate electrical power, people will be unable to watch television unless the wind is blowing.

He then went on to state “they say the noise (from wind turbines) causes cancer.” Both claims are false, and drew trolling from Democratic California House Representative Ted Lieu on Twitter.

Dear @POTUS: Your weird belief that windmills somehow cause cancer is concerning. Here's a memo on things that do and don't cause cancer. We've been told you prefer one-page memos with pictures. Hope this is helpful. pic.twitter.com/3O9Auo7N9E — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) April 5, 2019

Trump Told a Group of American Jews That Benjamin Netanyau is “Your Prime Minister”

Speaking at a conference of Jewish Republicans on Saturday, Trump appeared “to conflate Jews and Israelis,” The Times of Israel reported.

“I stood with your prime minister at the White House,” Trump said, seeming to assume that American Jews were somehow politically governed by Netanyahu. He later said that Democrats “very well could leave Israel out there all by yourselves.”

Mr. President, the Prime Minister of Israel is the leader of his (or her) country, not ours. Statements to the contrary, from staunch friends or harsh critics, feed bigotry. https://t.co/BGlx16NrCK — AJC (@AJCGlobal) April 7, 2019

The claim that Jews in America are somehow equally or more loyal to Israel than to the United States has long been considered as anti-semitic slur, as the American Jewish Committee appeared to note in the above tweet.