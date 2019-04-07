Kylie Jenner Quietly Joins Travis Scott In Las Vegas As He Prepares For His Residency

Kylie Jenner is supporting her man as he prepares to perform in Las Vegas.

According to HollywoodLife, the 21-year-old beauty mogul joined her baby daddy Travis Scott, 27, on Friday before the rapper’s performance at KAOS at the Palms Resort and Casino. Jenner reportedly missed the Astroworld artist’s initial performance as part of his Las Vegas residency, so she wanted to make sure she was in town to support him, though she didn’t make the show, which began at 2:30 a.m. The reality star was reportedly solely there for Scott and didn’t want to take any attention away from his performance.

“She didn’t want to make a whole scene, but they’re staying together. It was really important for both Kylie and Travis to be at the first night of Travis’ residency at KAOS at The Palms Resort and Casino. He’s worked hard for this and is extremely excited about it, and Kylie really wanted to support him just by being in Las Vegas. She wanted it to be on the DL she’s in town so the focus stays on him.”

The source for HollywoodLife also reveals that the famous couple is in a “good place” as of late. Things were looking rocky for Stormi Webster’s parents back in February when Jenner reportedly accused Scott of cheating on her after looking through his phone. However, the pair recently attended a “baecation” together in late March, which the Life of Kylie alum shared with her 131 million Instagram followers. In one photo, Jenner is straddling her beau while sipping a drink. adding a black-and-white filter to the image. Shortly after the trip, Jenner was seen rocking a diamond ring on her left hand while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 3. While the Kylie Cosmetics CEO hasn’t confirmed being engaged to Scott yet, she was proudly showing off the ring as she strolled through the city with her assistant Victoria Villaroel, per HollywoodLife.

In addition to engagement rumors, Jenner’s fans are also speculating that she’s pregnant with her second child. The Inquisitr previously reported that Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of Jenner wearing Victoria’s Secret angel costume from when the Kardashian/Jenner sisters decided to dress up as angels for Halloween. However, when Kardashian, 34, captioned the photo with a baby-like emoji, fans instantly started their own theories that a pregnancy announcement was coming soon. To add fuel to the rumors, Jenner replied to her sister’s post by simply writing “Mommy.”