Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Rushed To Hospital Amid Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman has been rushed the the hospital amid her battle with cancer.

According to Us Weekly, sources claim that Beth Chapman, who has starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter on his televisions shows, hasn’t been feeling well lately and that her loving husband is by her side.

“Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues. She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter,” a source told the outlet.

The 51-year-old has been fighting throat cancer and started chemotherapy in Los Angeles back in December. Beth first revealed her cancer diagnosis in September 2017 and announced that she was cancer-free just a few months later.

However, in November 2018, the doctors told the reality star that the cancer was back and that it had spread to her lungs.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been supporting Beth throughout her battle with cancer. Earlier this week he took to social media to share a photo of his wife rocking a leather jacket and playfully sticking her tongue out.

He also shared a photo of a pizza, revealing that he bought it for his wife, who will likely only eat one piece, but claimed that if that is what his wife wants, he’s going to get it for her.

Back in December, Dog the Bounty Hunter opened up about the tough time he and Beth Chapman have been going through, revealing that he prays a lot to deal with the issues in his life.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything,” Dog stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dog has been having some issues dealing with Beth’s cancer diagnosis, and revealed that his wife recently told him that she’s not sure, but that she could be dying, adding that they don’t think about those things while they’re out on the road chasing bad guys.

