Kelly Preston Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Her And John Travolta’s Late Son Jett During Autism Awareness Month

Kelly Preston and John Travolta tragically lost their son, Jett, following an accident that occurred while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas in 2009. Jett — who was diagnosed with autism, as Preston told the stars of The Doctors in 2012 — had seizures that caused him to fall and hit his head on a bathtub, and the incident ultimately took his life. Preston has been an outspoken advocate for those living with autism since her son’s passing, and she penned a heartfelt tribute to her late son during Autism Awareness month.

As E! News shared, Preston shared a photo of herself, Jett, and her husband, Pulp Fiction actor John Travolta, all snuggled in bed together. Jett looked happy to be spending quality time with his family, as he had a huge smile plastered on his face. His parents leaned in and each gave him a kiss on the cheek, showing love and affection for their son.

“I send love to all of the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs,” the 56-year old actress shared while remembering her son, saying that he was always in their hearts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Travolta opened up about the loss of their child. He explained that his family could not have made it through that difficult time in their lives without the support of the Church of Scientology community.

“The church never left our sides for two years. I don’t know if I would have made it through without their support. Our church is the number one thing that keeps us grounded,” Travolta said.

The actor further shared that he wasn’t sure if he was going to make it after Jett’s passing, and after leaning on the church for support and guidance, he was able to find the strength to carry on.

The family has been able to heal and carry on Jett’s legacy since his passing. In 2011, Preston, then 47-years old, gave birth to their youngest son, Ben. The couple found that having something special to bond over rejuvenated the grieving family and helped the family “re-bond,” as E! further shared.

Additionally, the family has set up a charity in their son’s name. The Jett Travolta Foundation, according to its official website, seeks to provide children of various disabilities who may have suffered a loss, gone through a natural or manmade disaster, or who otherwise need assistance, with the proper tools, housing, and financial aid they may need.