‘RHOBH’s Erika Girardi Sides With Kyle Richards Amid Her Feud With Lisa Vanderpump: She ‘Did The Right Thing’

Erika Girardi is proud of her co-star.

Erika Girardi claims she’s “on the truth’s side” when it comes to the ongoing drama surrounding Dorit Kemsley and her former dog, a chihuahua named Lucy.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on April 5, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her thoughts on the feud between Lisa Vanderpump and the rest of the cast, many of whom believe Vanderpump leaked a negative story about Kemsley abandoning her dog, and said that when it comes to Vanderpump’s feud with Kyle Richards, she feels bad for them both.

“I feel bad for Lisa and for Kyle because it was a very tough place for them and their relationship,” Girardi explained.

According to Girardi, it’s never easy to confront someone with true feelings and be yelled at, nor is it fun to have someone’s husband screaming in one’s face.

As fans saw on Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Ken Todd inserted himself into the argument between Richards and Vanderpump after the women began screaming at one another. Then, after things became even more heated, Todd promptly threw Richards out of their home, telling her, “Goodbye Kyle!”

Although many have criticized Richards online for her behavior towards Vanderpump and Todd in their home, Girardi said she knows “Kyle did the right thing” and confirmed she feels “terrible” about how their encounter played out.

Continuing on to Us Weekly, Girardi pointed out that Vanderpump and Richards have had a long-running relationship with one another, both on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and off.

“She loves Lisa and Ken very much, but this had to be done. … I’m proud of Kyle for standing her ground and saying exactly how she felt,” Girardi added.

Since September, Vanderpump has been completely estranged from her co-stars and is believed to have filmed the majority of the latter half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season without them.

Earlier this year, at the time of the premiere party for the currently airing season, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, appeared on the red carpet at the event after arriving quite early to the bash. Then, just as her co-stars arrived to the party, Vanderpump and her group quickly made their way out of the venue.

To see more of Girardi and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.