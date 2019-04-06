New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Drops, Viewers Have Been Sworn To Secrecy

Critics are hinting that the new footage is amazing.

Brand new footage of Avengers: Endgame was revealed to a lucky group at Disney Studios Friday and apparently it’s just incredible. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo surprised the theater of writers and critics who were lucky enough to get a glimpse at the new footage which was approximately 10 minutes long.

According to Steven Weintraub of Collider, five minutes of the footage shown was brand new, while the other five minutes was already featured at this week’s CinemaCon event. Either way, all 10 minutes included footage the general public has not been made privy to.

“Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+” Weintraub shared.

It looks like all those in attendance were sworn to secrecy and could not reveal what they had seen in the new clips.

“Sorry I can’t elaborate on what happens in these scenes but Disney asked we have a reaction and not a recap,” Peter Sciretta of /Film tweeted.

Dan Casey of Nerdist also commented on the sneak peek, which seemed to contradict what Weintraub had said. In Casey’s new tweet, he commented that the new footage was from the last 10 minutes of the film, but it was more than likely a joke since he also said Wolverine, Thanos, Iron Man, and Captain America perform a dance together.

I have now screened #AvengersEndgame footage and all I can say is that you are not prepared for what's coming. Endgame is going to be craaazzzyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/WR99AafXik — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 6, 2019

Most others who attended the very short screening only noted that they were in attendance, and refrained from giving any good or negative feedback. The footage was to prepare those for upcoming press junkets where reporters will interview the directors and actors in the film.

The footage from CinemaCon was described in length online earlier this week and was detailed by Comic Book. In the new footage, the surviving heroes are discussing going after Thanos when Rocket reveals the Mad Titan has used the stones again in another location. The gang decides to go after him and subsequently board the Benatar and sets off into space. It’s revealed Thanos is somewhere called ‘The Garden’ which Nebula says her adoptive father had always talked about.

Guys. The @Russo_Brothers surprised us at the special @Avengers: Endgame footage presentation before the junket. pic.twitter.com/uZ0NxLNSXh — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) April 6, 2019

This footage is much like the clip shown to Disney shareholders last month, with a few added lines, most notably the admission that Thanos has used the stones for a second time.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.