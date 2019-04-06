‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Suggests Iron Man-Captain America Moment Was Completely Altered

Everything is not as it seems in the newest trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Now that the new “special look” has been out for over a week, the trailer has been dissected every which way and some major theories have spawned from the one-minute clip. One of the biggest theories revolves around the interaction between Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), which is suggesting that it was completely altered.

In the new trailer, Tony asks Steve if he trusts him. After a simple “I do,” response, the duo shakes hands for their first embrace since Captain America: Civil War. It’s now being theorized that things are not as they appear between the two men, especially since Marvel Studios is known for altering its trailers. According to Comic Book, the Captain America we’re seeing in the scene is actually from a different time period.

Steve is sporting his Avengers: Infinity War suit in the new trailer with his longer swooping hair, but it looks like that might have been altered. The theory says Tony is actually speaking to a Captain America from the past, most specifically from the Battle of New York in the original Avengers film. Cap’s bold red-and-blue suit was removed and replaced with the more current suit to confuse fans.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D pic.twitter.com/4Dz22hRWvQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2019

Tony is allegedly trying to convince a younger Cap that he is from the future and is there to help based on the extreme circumstances. This is specifically why he asks if he has his trust, and a wise Captain America seems to put his faith in his new friend. The two men are not squashing their issues from Civil War as fans are being led to believe, but the scene is super believable since nothing looks digitally altered.

If this scene was altered, it would also confirm the time travel theory which is one of the most discussed and widely spread among fans. Several other shots from the special look trailer have also hinted at time travel, which the Inquisitr previously reported on.

Marvel Studios famously edited their trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, which contained several scenes which never took place in the film. The most notorious of those scenes was of a running sequence in Wakanda which featured Captain America, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) heading into battle.

To see if the trailer was truly altered, catch Avengers: Endgame when it premieres on April 26.