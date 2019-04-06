Latest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Scene Nearly Confirms Time Travel Theory

A shot of a burning building in the special look trailer might just confirm the buzzed about theory.

With just three weeks to go until Avengers: Endgame debuts, fans are still scouring the internet to find the newest and most interesting theories for the film. Many of the newer theories surrounding the movie have come from the most recent trailer which was a one-minute special look clip released on March 26. The special look contained almost entirely new footage and gave more hints at the plot than any of the trailers before it.

One specific scene in the newest trailer might very well confirm the time travel theory that has been circulating for almost a year now. It’s pretty much a 99 percent certainty that the surviving heroes will time travel, but nothing can be concluded until the film premiers. Reddit user u/ucho750 has pushed that 99 percent close to 100 after analyzing a specific frame in the special look.

The now widely shared frame is of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) flying in his newest suit over a city which is speculated to be New York. Tony Stark can be seen flying past a brown building which narrows at the top that is noticeably on fire with smoke coming from it. The Reddit user is theorizing that this is the same building that’s on fire during the first Avengers film, which can be seen when Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is standing on top of another building firing at the Chitauri.

The buildings seem to be identical with the same area of it on fire. This would suggest that the heroes will be traveling back to the Battle of New York from the original team-up film. Leaked photos from the Endgame set showed an aged Tony Stark alongside Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) speaking with a younger Captain America (Chris Evans). It’s been theorized that this version of Captain America is from the past and is conversing with a future Tony Stark and Scott Lang.

New special look at 'Avengers: Endgame' with tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/VHfilPLCph — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 2, 2019

This new theory has been well-received among Redditors as it’s been upvoted well over 600 times. Other Redditors tried to combat the theory by saying it’s the same building, but just because it’s on fire today does not mean it’s from the same point in time. The fact is, the area with damage on it is almost identical from The Avengers as well as the new Endgame special look. The vantage point from both clips also appears to be the same, meaning it’s possible a 2019 Tony Stark will fly by a 2012 Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

To see how it all plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame when it debuts on April 26.