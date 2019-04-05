Olivia Jade Is Reportedly ‘Terrified’ Of Testifying Against Her Parents Amid ‘Varsity Blues’ Scandal

Olivia Jade reportedly isn’t looking forward to speaking against her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

The popular YouTube star’s parents are facing prison time after allegedly bribing coaches at University of Southern California with $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister Isabella Rose into the prestigious university on an athletic scholarship. According to Hollywood Life, a source close to Olivia Jade said the influencer is “furious” at her parents for putting her in the predicament and for publicly embarrassing her. She is also reportedly “terrified” of the possibility of appearing in court and testifying about her parents’ actions.

“She feels that she has already been through enough embarrassment over this situation and a court appearance would make things ten times worse,” the source said. “She wants it all to come to a quick conclusion so everyone can move on. “Olivia has been hiding out with friends and can’t stand the thought of her mom or dad going to prison over this mess and she for sure does not want to be dragged into court. She feels like she is living in a horrible nightmare.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Olivia Jade’s social media career has taken a hit since the scandal broke in March. The vlogger has yet to post a new video on her YouTube account, where she currently has 2 million subscribers. While she has reportedly returned back to social media accounts like Instagram, she has only shared posts with her close friends and family. Olivia has also reportedly lost deals with Sephora and TRESemme due to the ordeal, which she allegedly blames her parents for.

Loughlin, 54, made her first appearance at the Boston federal courthouse on Wednesday for charges of conspiracy to mail fraud. She joins fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who allegedly paid $15,000 with her husband, William H. Macy, to participate in an entrance exam scheme for their oldest daughter, Sofia Grace. According to TMZ, the scandal, which has been dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, involves 47 other individuals who have been accused of paying off Rick Singer for their children to attend various schools including Yale, Georgetown, and Stanford. In total, $25 million in bribes were reportedly uncovered.

Hollywood Life reports that the judge in Loughlin and Huffman’s case haven’t given any restrictions from the defendants speaking to their children during the trial. However, the judge did advise them to discuss the importance of them not disclosing issues pertaining to the case, as they may be asked to take the stand as witnesses as the case progresses.

Olivia Jade has yet to release a statement or comment on the matter.