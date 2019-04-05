Snooki Shows Off Baby Bump At Disney World, Slams Those Who Shame Her For Putting Her Kids In Stroller At Park

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant with baby number three, but she recently spent some time with her two older kids at Disney World.

Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, took their 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter to the magical park and, while there, they used strollers for their two children. However, not everyone thought that was a great idea, and according to a report from People, the reality show star faced backlash in the comments section of her Instagram for choosing to use a stroller for her two older children.

Some commenters questioned why the kids weren’t walking and others talked about their own experiences and explained that they would never use a stroller if their children could walk. However, the soon-to-be mom of three wasn’t having the hate and clapped back in a comment that has since been deleted, according to the site.

Romper captured a screenshot of the comment before it was deleted which read, “They walk! But in large crowds I prefer they sit their a—s down. Save me the stress of not losing my offspring.”

Anyone who has been to Disney World knows how large the park is and that it can be easy to get lost in the crowd. Snooki didn’t let the negativity bring her down, though, and she shared some wonderful photos of her family enjoying their time at the Orlando, Florida, theme park on Instagram.

Snooki, who is due with her baby boy in June, shared a photo of her growing baby bump while at the park. Wearing black and white stripes along with a white hat, the reality show star showed off her baby bump in a selfie that she posted to Instagram.

With the photo, she included a caption about the tiring adventure at the park saying, “Disney kicked this Big Mawma’s a—.”

Snooki was introduced to the world on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. The show lasted from 2009-2012 and showed a group of friends at the Jersey Shore. In 2018, MTV brought the show and much of the original cast back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to air sometime in 2019.

The pregnant mom of two has been open about her pregnancy on social media. She is due to give birth to her son in June. Fans can catch up with her on her Instagram for updates on her growing baby bump.