Jennifer Lopez Releases Sassy New Single, ‘Medicine,’ Featuring French Montana

A couple of weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez warned fans that she was going to be dropping new music in April, and that day has come. The single, “Medicine,” features rapper French Montana and the song is a sassy number. Its production contains a lot of horns and the lyrics contain a lot of great one-liners.

“I send shots like an Uzi (Baby),” she sings during the pre-chorus, according to Genius.

“Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey).

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey).”

It is Lopez’s first release under Hitco Entertainment and her first release of 2019. She took to Twitter to let her follows know that the single was available everywhere yesterday. The last single Lopez released was “Limitless,” which taken from the movie, Second Act, which she starred in as the main character.

The single artwork sees J.Lo wearing a jeweled headpiece which covers her whole head and three-quarters of her face. The headpiece itself is a sculpture of faces that go around her head. J.Lo has placed her manicured nails over two mouths. Her expression is fierce as she stares straight into the camera lens. Her eye makeup has been made to match the jewels around her. Lopez uploaded the artwork to her Instagram page. The photo achieved over 1 million likes.

Recently, Jennifer got engaged to former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. According to the BBC, the couple has been together for two years.

The Inquisitr recently reported Lopez shared four photos within one post on her Instagram account of the moment he proposed. The photos detail the moment that Alex bent down on one knee and popped the question to her. In the last two photos, the stunning couple is sharing a passionate kiss. Since the upload, the post has been liked over 7.6 million times.

Lopez’s breakthrough movie, Selena, put her on the map. Since then, she has starred in hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

In 1999, she released her debut album, On The 6. The album contained the No. 1 single, “If You Had My Love,” and top 10 single, “Waiting For Tonight.” The album earned her two Grammy Award nominations in the category of Best Dance Recording in 2000 and 2001 for “Waiting For Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Her follow-up album, J.Lo, cemented her as a pop icon. The album debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. the same week as her film, The Wedding Planner, opened at No. 1 at the box office. She became the first entertainer to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 film simultaneously. The album contained some of her biggest singles to date: “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny,” and “Play.”

Since her second studio album, Lopez released two more albums that have become certified platinum in the United States: This Is Me… Then and Rebirth.

On Instagram, Jennifer has over 90.8 million followers.