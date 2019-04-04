Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ted Moves In On Hope, Lani Bonds With Another Baby

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 5 reveal that there will be a lot of drama going on between many of Salem’s couples.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) make his move on Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Ted has made no secret of the fact that he his crazy about Hope, and this week he will tell her just how much he has fallen in love with her.

Ted and Hope have formed an unusual bond while working together in recent months, and the absence of Hope’s husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), while he’s been busy with other things hasn’t been helpful.

Hope and Rafe will seemingly be at a crossroads, and it seems that Hope could very well want out of the marriage in order to pursue her feelings for Ted, or just step back and figure out what it is she wants out of life and a relationship.

Although Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) was the love of Hope’s life, she has moved on with both Aiden Jennings and Rafe since his death. However, it seems that Ted may be the next man in line for Hope’s affections, as she seems drawn to him whether she wants to be or not.

Hope has a bone to pick with Ted. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/d4IL8fP5m8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 25, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) become concerned when his girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), becomes attached to another baby named David.

As any fans will remember, Lani and Eli were devastated when their son, whom they later named David Abraham, died during childbirth. The couple have been slowly healing, although Lani recently told Eli that she is still struggling with the loss.

When Rafe returns to Salem with Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby boy, who is also named David, Lani will feel an instant connection with the little boy. Her attachment will have Eli worried about her mental state going forward.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will drop a bombshell at a rally for Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Although Eve has been plotting with Jack to make him the next mayor of Salem, she also seems to be cooking up a scheme on her own, which includes her controlling Jack, and keeping him away from his family, whom he doesn’t remember due to his amnesia.

In addition, fans will also watch as sparks fly between Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and his assistant, Sheila (Tionne T-Boz Watkins).

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.