Cardi B Gets Her Own Life-Size Sculpture

Cardi B has been announced as one of the 2019 inductees to Spotify’s RapCaviar Pantheon, Variety reported. With this, she has her own life-size sculpture. Since Spotify created the Pantheon, they honor the biggest breakthrough artists of the year who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop music.

Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith, and Gunna have also been inducted and have their own sculpture to stare at.

“Through Pantheon, Spotify equates the art form of rap to the origins of art and civilization. Much like the ancient Greeks, rap has a pantheon of icons, names that are forever etched into culture, and songs that no one will ever forget.”

Cardi’s incredible statue has been posted to Spotify’s official Instagram page where you can see it from all different angles. If you want to see it in person, it will be on display to the public at the Brooklyn Museum in New York from April 3-7 with all the other three. B’s sculpture has made the most impact on Spotify’s account with over 74,000 likes on Instagram.

Juice WRLD recently embarked on a co-joint tour with Nicki Minaj in Europe. During the leg, they performed at London’s iconic O2 Arena. His second studio album, Death Race for Love, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts this year. His single “Lucid Dreams” went on to go 4x platinum in the U.S. and peak at No. 2. The song has been streamed over 757 million times on Spotify. He has over 26.5 million monthly listeners.

Jaden Smith released his second EP, Syre: The Electric Album and third mixtape, The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story. He currently has over 6.2 monthly Spotify listeners.

Gunna’s breakthrough hit, “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby peaked at No. 4 in the U.S. and went 3x platinum. The single is taken from his mixtape, Drip Harder. His debut album, Drip or Down 2 peaked at No. 3 in the U.S. and is the sequel to his 2017 EP Drip or Drown. On Spotify, Gunna has 13.2 million monthly listeners.

Cardi B has achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.S. since 2017 — “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You.” Her debut album Invasion of Privacy topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The album has been certified double platinum in the U.S. Her latest single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me” has so far peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart. Cardi has a huge 32.1 million monthly Spotify listeners.