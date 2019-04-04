Snoop Dogg Shares The Touching Message Of Hope His Mother Sent Him In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle’s Tragic Death

Snoop Dogg shares his mother's sweet prayer for the family of Nipsey Hussle.

Ermias Asghedom, better known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was enjoying a swiftly growing career as a rapper when his life was tragically cut short this past weekend. He was only 33-years-old. Hussle was simply standing outside a Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles when he was shot six times and later pronounced dead.

Hussle’s loss has left a hole in the hip-hop community with many big-name artists expressing their shock and sharing their condolences to his family. He leaves behind his loving partner actress Lauren London and his young children Kross and Emani Asghedom. Snoop Dogg was among those distraught over Hussle’s death, and he recently shared a prayer for the family his mother sent him, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Snoop Dogg was good friends with Hussle and has shared a series of Instagram posts reflecting upon the positive difference the rapper made in his community. In one photo, a young boy looks up at Hussle with admiration.

“Thank you for giving the kids someone they could touch, feel and look up to. The marathon continues,” Snoop wrote.

He also shared several videos speaking about the way Hussle touched his life and condemned the violence that ended his life. Even in the wake of such heartbreak, Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate, had some words of comfort for her son that she offered via a text message. He shared a screenshot of the touching prayer she sent him on his Instagram page.

“Hello son I heard about your friend. I pray right now in the name of Jesus that God will bless his soul and have mercy upon his parents.”

She went on to ask God to end the sorrow of Hussle’s family and bring them joy, peace, and comfort.

As the hip hop community mourns the death of #NipseyHussle ????, the LAPD is treating the investigation as a homicide and looking for "one black male suspect" at this time. https://t.co/CCc0UQDjcE — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) April 1, 2019

The suspect in the shooting death of the young rapper is 29-year-old Eric Holder, known by his street name Fly Mac. Holder glamorized violence and murder on his social media pages and was an aspiring rapper himself. After days of a massive manhunt the suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rather than putting too much focus on the alleged murder, Los Angeles city officials have instead been praising Hussle for his dedication to the city and making the world a better place. Hussle grew up with poverty and violence and was spending his days doing what he could to allow others a way out of this kind of lifestyle.

Mayor Eric Garcetti called him a “tireless advocate” for the young people of his city.