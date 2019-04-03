‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Greg Rikaart Returns as Kevin

Exciting new The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Greg Rikaart is returning to Genoa City as Kevin Fisher.

The Daytime Emmy award-winning actor recently exited Days of Our Lives as Leo Starke, and now he will return to Y&R, according to Soap Opera Digest. Rikaart is nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his recent work on Days as Leo.

Since 2017, Kevin has lived in Oregon with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who is presumed dead, and her daughter Bella. He returned briefly in 2018 to help Sharon (Sharon Case) get Adam’s DNA records during the storyline with Christian being Adam’s biological son instead of Nick’s (Joshua Morrow).

While the show hasn’t released any details of Kevin’s return, presumably it has something to do with Adam’s impending arrival. The Inquisitr recently reported that the show cast daytime newcomer Mark Grossman. Fans have long awaited the return of both characters.

While Kevin’s wife Chloe supposedly killed Adam when she kidnapped him and blew up the cabin where she was holding him, there’s a good chance that she was somehow in on the whole thing, and Adam has lived somewhere off the grid since Genoa City believed he died in the fiery explosion, which Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) witnessed. Later, Chelsea left with Christian as well as her and Adam’s son Connor. Chelsea got cold feet about taking Christian, so she left him with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on her way out of town.

Rikaart’s Y&R co-stars responded almost instantly when he posted the news to his Instagram. Lauralee Bell, who portrays Christine, replied, “This news is sooooooooo great!”

Doug Davidson, who recently returned as Christine’s husband and Genoa City Police Chief Paul Williams, also replied. He wrote, “Yesssssssssss!!”

Abby Newman actress Melissa Ordway chimed in with an excited “YES!!!!”

The actor’s former Days co-stars also congratulated him on the good news with Nadia Bjorlin, who portrayed Chloe in Salem, and Eric Martsolf, who brings Brady to life on the NBC sudser, wishing Rikaart the best.

Since the moment Kevin departed Genoa City, viewers have clamored for his return. This casting news marks one of several casting changes since Mal Young left as head writer and executive producer. Josh Griffin recently took over as the new head writer and Anthony “Tony” Morina is the executive producer. Fans have high hopes for the new regime’s storylines which started airing this week. So far, with the return of Davidson and the news of Rikaart’s return, things are looking up for the No. 1-rated daytime drama.

Check back for all the details on Kevin’s return date as they become available.