‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Dishes On Bethenny Frankel’s New Boyfriend Paul Bernon

What does she think of the producer?

Sonja Morgan recently weighed in on Bethenny Frankel’s romance with boyfriend Paul Bernon.

As fans watch as Frankel copes with the loss of ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields on The Real Housewives of New York City, Morgan spoke to Bravo Pregame about the tragedy and said she is happy that Frankel has Bernon by her side.

“Bethenny lost Dennis; we were all devastated by that,” Morgan said on April 3. “I bless the Lord that after all Bethenny [went] through that she had someone because it’s been rough, you know, and to have someone to be there that’s a real man, with a real job, with a real life, real friends, that can just be someone that she can count on, because Dennis was a real rock.”

According to Morgan, she was worried for Frankel and her daughter Bryn after learning of Shields’ August 2018 passing and hoped Frankel wouldn’t be consumed with depression over the loss.

“I didn’t want her to go into a deep depression and hole up in her house and be alone. That’s what I was afraid of. Because when people go through a depression, or a loss, this can happen,” Morgan explained.

Shields was found dead at his New York apartment last summer after an alleged overdose.

Following the death of Shields in August of last year, Frankel stepped out with Bernon in Boston and weeks later, the couple was photographed enjoying time together in New York City. Then, in December of last year, Frankel made her romance with Bernon official on Instagram after revealing on Twitter that he had saved her life after a terrifying allergic reaction to fish in soup.

While Bernon hasn’t yet been seen on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he may ultimately make an appearance if his romance with Frankel continues to heat up.

As for the currently airing episodes, Frankel’s storyline is based around the fallout from Shields’ death.

During one particular episode of the show last month, Frankel opened up about the loss and spoke of how her ex’s death impacted her daughter. As she revealed, Bryn wanted to text Shields after he passed and often missed his presence. Frankel also revealed that she and Shields were engaged at the time he died.

To see more of Morgan, Frankel, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.