‘Bachelorette’ Winner Garrett Yrigoyen Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute To Fiancee Becca Kufrin

Life is good these days for The Bachelorette lovebirds Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen. A year ago they were filming their season and fallling in love and now they’re engaged and happily living together outside of San Diego, California. Yrigoyen took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to honor his gal on her birthday and fans are loving the post.

Becca was in the early stages of filming her Bachelorette season for her birthday last year and a lot has changed as she celebrates this year. Garrett shared a handful of photos showing him with Kufrin via his Instagram page and he opened up about his love for her as she embraces turning a year older.

The photos Yrigoyen picked were a combination of candids and pictures taken by professional photographers and they showed both the serious and light-hearted sides of The Bachelorette stars. In one, Becca and Garrett were at a Minnesota Vikings football game and they are standing with their backs to the camera as they squeeze one another’s tushies.

Other photos show Kufrin and Yrigoyen skiing, attending a San Francisco 49ers football game, and hitting the ocean during a vacation shot. In the lengthy caption, The Bachelorette winner wrote about what a relief it is to have her all to himself this year after having to share her with all of the other guys last year.

Garrett went on to lovingly and comically praise Becca for all of the funny ways she helps to make his life a better one. The Bachelorette fans who follow Kufrin and Yrigoyen on social media know that it’s something of a running joke how badly she wants a corgi puppy, and he made sure to reference that in his note. Not surprisingly, she quickly commented to say that her birthday would be a great day for that puppy wish to come true.

Becca also shared a post on Instagram to commemorate her birthday. In her post she noted that last year on her birthday she was filming a two-on-one date in a hot location and she joked that as a result, turning 29 is already looking pretty good. The Bachelorette star added that she is grateful for everything that has come into her life this past year and she closed out the post with a hashtag of “year of the corgi.”

Obviously, this past year has been a whirlwind for Becca and Garrett. They met, fell in love, got engaged, and moved to California together and they seem to be head-over-heels in love.

Will the year ahead, leading into Becca Kufrin’s 30th birthday, be the year of getting a corgi and setting a wedding date with Garrett Yrigoyen? The Bachelorette stars have made it clear they are in no rush to set a wedding date, but fans might want to keep an eye out for signs that they’ll take the leap to at least getting a dog together.