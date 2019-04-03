Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Drops Latest ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Secrets

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has just dropped a new batch of Jersey Shore cast secrets in a new interview with E! Entertainment Television, where she spilled the beans on the latest for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Polizzi remarked that she speaks to Sorrentino once a week via email from prison, where he will remain until the latter part of this summer.

“It’s like he’s in a senior home, he’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail. We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week,” the reality star said of her pal. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know he’s not gonna be Big Daddy Sitch anymore, he’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again.”

Sorrentino began serving an eight-month prison sentence in January of this year for tax evasion. He reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on January 15, reported People Magazine. Prior to turning himself in, he married longtime girlfriend and college sweetheart Lauren Pesce in November at a castle in New Jersey.

“I want to put this behind me and move forward. The comeback is always greater than the setback,” he said per a story published by Radar. “The Situation will reveal himself in 2019. Currently under construction, but will be revealed. Under new management now.”

As for Farley, after a very public break from her husband Roger Mathews, Polizzi said that the couple is now working toward an amicable split for the sake of their two children Meilani and Greyson.

“Jenni is doing amazing, obviously hard times, but I’ve never seen her more confident and happier and, you know, just things don’t work out. So, hopefully, they could co-parent and call it a day,” revealed Polizzi of her friend’s marriage troubles.

Farley and Mathews tore into one another publicly during the earlier part of this year after Farley filed for divorce from her husband of three years in September 2018. Farley later accused Mathews of being abusive during their relationship, per Us Weekly. Mathews clapped back, posting a series of Instagram videos where he shared his view on the disintegration of the couple’s relationship.

As for other members of the cast? Deena Nicole Cortese is enjoying motherhood, having given birth to her first child with husband Chris Bucker, CJ, in January. Angelina Pivarnick is still engaged to Chris Larangeira and maintains a strong social media presence. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is engaged to Christian Biscardi after nearly two years of dating. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has remained with Jen Farley despite their many relationship issues, and the two even staged a fake wedding for this past April Fools’ Day, reported E! News. As for Polizzi, she is currently anticipating the birth of her third child with husband Jionni Lavalle.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino will star in A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, a reality dating show, for MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is expected to return from its hiatus sometime in 2019.