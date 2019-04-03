‘RHOBH’ Stars React To Kyle Richards’ Explosive Fight With Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd

Bravo stars weigh in after the former friends' long-teased blowout plays out on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

It was the Real Housewives blowout to end all blowouts, and it has been teased for months in interviews and in promos. On Tuesday, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans finally saw the explosive fight between Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump play out—all as Richards was seemingly trying to play peacemaker in the Puppy Gate scandal that has rocked this season of the Bravo reality show.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans watched in horror as Kyle Richards paid a visit to Lisa Vanderpump’s house to confront her about a leaked Radar Online article about Dorit Kemsley’s adopted Vanderpump Dogs pup ending up at a shelter. According to People, Richards told Vanderpump that the leaked article “sounds like it comes from your camp,” and she accused her of “trying to get ahead” of the negative article by doing an interview with TMZ.

Vanderpump was shocked by the claim, especially when Richards informed her that everyone in their group thinks she leaked the story about Dorit to Radar.

“Maybe you care more about your image than your friendships,” Richards told Vanderpump, to which the SUR owner exploded.

“This changes everything…I’ve done nothing wrong. I’m a woman with integrity who stands up for what’s right. I could have thrown her under the bus. But I’m done. I’m done with you, too. I swear on my children’s life — on Giggy’s life — that no one or anyone I know would give a story to Radar about Dorit. You think I did that? I’m done with you, too. Bye Kyle. Show yourself out, darling.”

Unfortunately, the fight continued with Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd blasting Kyle Richards. Todd called Richards a “f***ing liar” and declared that the women’s’ 12 years of friendship is now done. Lisa Vanderpump later made her stance clear in a confessional interview where she blasted former friend Kyle Richards and her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

“Those lying b*tches, they can go f*** themselves, all of them. For Kyle to say that to me? I’m done.”

Months later, Lisa Vanderpump is estranged from the entire Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, sans Camille Grammer. But many past and present RHOBH stars had plenty to say as they watched the blowout fight play out on TV. Real Housewives alum star Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to react to the fight between her former RHOBH co-stars.

“I have to say is both LVP & Ken lost their f***ing minds tonight physically getting in Kyle’s face!!! I would have been swinging #not ok #disgusting.”

Erika Girardi, who is a current cast member on the Bravo reality show, seconded Glanville’s comment, and then later tagged several of her RHOBH co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, and Denise Richards to note that they all know “what’s up” when it comes to Lisa Vanderpump.

After one viewer accused Erika Girardi and the cast of setting Lisa Vanderpump up, Girardi tweeted, “No, she did that all by herself. I’m just a witness to the bulls*it and get paid to comment on it. Unlike you.”

Teddi Mellencamp also reacted on Twitter, while Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards both posted their thoughts on the epic blowout. You can see some of the RHOBH cast’s reaction to the headline-making fight below.

And imagine if my husband spoke to Lisa the way Ken spoke to me. We would never hear the end of it — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) April 3, 2019

.@KyleRichards managed herself so well against Ken’s aggressive behavior. #RHOBH — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) April 3, 2019

I was probably still overly emotional,was the day before my birthday and life was challenging.

Not proud of yelling ..

But thank @kentoddbh — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) April 3, 2019

In the aftermath of the massive fight, Lisa Vanderpump may never reconcile with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, especially Richards. On her Bravo blog last month, Vanderpump said her once close friendship with Kyle Richards is “finished.”

And in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she still can’t get past the fact that her castmates accused her of lying about leaked details of the puppy drama, which came to a head when it was discovered that a pup that Dorit Kemsley adopted from the Vanderpump Dogs center ended up at a shelter. Vanderpump revealed that unless the dynamic in her former friend group changes radically, she doesn’t want “people in my life that question me.”

Lisa Vanderpump has not confirmed if she will attend the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion after being estranged from her co-stars for months.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.