Watch As Zac Efron Charms In His Chilling Portrayal As Ted Bundy

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' tells Ted Bundy's story from the eyes of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

A new trailer for the upcoming movie about Ted Bundy called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, shows Zac Efron in the chilling main role. This movie is due to be released on Netflix next month.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile delves into Ted Bundy’s story but from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who Bundy met in Seattle in 1969, according to E! Online.

According to Indiewire, the synopsis for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is as follows.

“A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.”

Lily Collins fills the role of Elizabeth Kloepfer. John Malkovich stars as Edward Cowart, the presiding judge in Bundy’s trial. In addition, Kaya Scodelario and Jim Parsons fill key supporting roles in the movie.

However, it is Zac Efron’s performance as the charming but murderous Ted Bundy that is disturbing viewers. Known for more wholesome and musical roles such as those seen in The Greatest Showman, High School Musical, and Hairspray, Efron’s latest movie allows a much darker side of his acting ability to shine.

Zac Efron portrays an icy Ted Bundy in the new trailer for #ExtremelyWicked https://t.co/LGNDqv76YG pic.twitter.com/aOrEB789v4 — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2019

Previously, a trailer had already been released prior to its inclusion at Sundance. However, director, Joe Berlinger told Indiewire that he felt Netflix would do the movie more justice at capturing the soul of the movie.

“This Netflix trailer zeroes in on the mission of the film, which is to give the audience the same experience of betrayal and deception that Bundy created with everyone around him — friends, co-workers and most notably, longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, whose nonfiction memoir is the basis for the film. The trailer gives the world a glimpse into telling Bundy’s story from Liz’s unique point of view.”

As Polygon points out, the previous trailer for this movie focused more on Bundy’s charm and charisma. Whereas, the latest trailer from Netflix gives the audience more of a sense of the sinister side of Bundy, a man who brutally murdered at least 30 women during the 1970s.

With many viewers tuning to watch Zac Efron, the handsome actor and his portrayal of Bundy will help add to the unsettling vibe of the latest trailer.

You can view the new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy below.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will premiere on Netflix and selected theaters from May 3. Currently, Netflix is airing Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.