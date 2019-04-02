‘The Bachelorette’ Reunion Spoilers: ABC Planning New Anniversary Special, Teases Gathering Of Most Past Leads

Hannah Brown is currently filming her upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, and she will be the 15th lead for the franchise. In honor of hitting that impressive number, the network has been putting together a reunion that apparently will air as a special the week before Hannah’s journey premieres.

The Bachelorette fans were curious last weekend when show creator Mike Fleiss shared a photo via Twitter showing most of the former Bachelorette leads together on a bus. All of the ladies were dressed up and full of smiles, but fans quickly noticed that several women were missing.

It seems that in the photo taken on the bus, everybody was there except Rachel Lindsay, Meredith Phillips, and Jen Schefft. Luckily, it appears that Rachel did join the group later on, as Fleiss also shared a photo on Twitter that was taken by the Bachelor mansion and Lindsay was there.

What is it that brought the likes of Becca Kufirn, Ali Fedotowsky, Andi Dorfman, Trista Sutter, Kaitlyn Bristowe and the rest of the franchise stars together? According to spoiler guru Reality Steve via Twitter, the gathering was for an anniversary Bachelorette special that will air on Monday, May 6, the week before Hannah’s season debuts.

The loveliest ladies in television history!!! Can you name them all? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LfV5kCsuCk — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 30, 2019

Today shares that the special will feature host Chris Harrison going on the road with a bunch of franchise super fans to celebrate 15 years of The Bachelorette. Viewers will see clips highlighting some of the biggest dates from previous seasons and revisiting plenty of the show’s most significant moments. The show will culminate in the reunion of the ladies shown by Fleiss.

ABC is even giving this special quite the title, calling it Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! Fans will surely be bummed to not see Meredith of Season 2 or Jen of Season 3, but it’s quite the accomplishment to get the rest of the crew together in one place for this celebration.

As The Bachelorette fans know, Ashley Hebert, Desiree Hartsock, Rachel, JoJo Fletcher, Trista, and Becca are all still with the guys they picked during their journey. DeAnna Pappas married someone connected to the franchise, Michael Stagliano’s twin brother, and Kaitlyn Bristowe is currently dating Jason Tartick from Becca’s season.

Emily Maynard, Ali, and Jillian Harris have all gone on to find their mates via private means, and all three women have little ones now, too. Andi is the only one who remains single out of the group of ladies from the reunion, but she seems to be loving the life she’s living these days in New York City.

It’s not known yet exactly how much fans will get in the way of updates from each of the previous Bachelorette stars, but it should be a blast seeing almost everybody back together again. It all goes down on May 6 as the special airs on ABC and then Hannah Brown’s season begins on Monday, May 13.