Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Speaks On ‘AOC Sucks’ Chant, Says Trump ‘Needs A Woman’ To ‘Vilify’

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made waves since she was sworn into office in January this year. Ocasio-Cortez is not only the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress, but has been outspoken in her desire to fight for things she believes in.

As a result, members of the Republican party are less than thrilled with her. Last week Thursday, when President Donald Trump stood up at a rally and blasted the young representative, his fans in attendance found a new phrase to chant. After spending years chanting “lock her up,” they changed their tune somewhat, this time going for “AOC sucks” instead, according to the Huffington Post.

Having gotten involved in politics at such a young age, being a woman, and being what the conservative faction would refer to as a radical liberal, Ocasio-Cortez has grown herself a thick skin when it comes to dealing with her critics. As such, she is unfazed by the fact that Trump’s supporters have decided to target her.

“You know this is part of a pattern that the right and the far-right and, frankly, the president is consistent with,” she said. “He doesn’t have another woman ― Hillary Clinton or whomever else ― to vilify anymore, so they need to find another woman to kind of prop up and become a lightning rod.”

Ocasio-Cortez has championed the Green New Deal since taking office, looking for ways to combat climate change and implement more environmentally friendly policies. Unfortunately, so far, it’s going nowhere. Even so, she has doubled down on her efforts to bring about change.

According to the Daily Mail, Ocasio-Cortez has been trying to get on a level with Republicans in order to work together with them. So much so that she has accepted an invitation by Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr to visit coal mines in the state. Part of her intention with visiting the mines is to show those working in them that she is “fighting for them too.”

The area which she will be visiting is overwhelming Republican, with approximately 85 percent of the population having voted for Trump during the 2016 presidential elections.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez spoke on MSNBC last week Friday about the effects of climate change, and compared the impact of some of the recent extreme weather to that of 9/11.

“Our national response was to go to war in one, then eventually two countries. Three thousand Americans died in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Where’s our response?” she said to the thunderous applause of the audience.

She also slammed Republican critics of the deal, who have tried to reduce the plan to a complaint that Ocasio-Cortez is talking about “cow farts” and trying to “take away their hamburgers.”