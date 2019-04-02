Jon Bon Jovi Leads By Example In Wine Biz Alongside Son Jesse

Singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has never done anything halfheartedly throughout his almost 40 years at the top of the music business, and it is that sensibility that he is passing down to his children, including his son Jesse, whom he has partnered with in the wine business. The two head up the popular Hampton Water wine brand, which made its Los Angeles debut this past week.

Extra TV reported that the Bon Jovi bandleader and his son Jesse Bongiovi’s collaboration in the wine business is one that he cherishes.

“I’m ecstatic… He and his college roommate (Ali Thomas) came to me with an idea and I said, ‘It’s a great idea…’ They came back with the bottle, the label, the whole concept.” said Jon about his son to Extra. “He leads by example, which is the coolest thing I can say. He works really hard. He does all the work.”

Jesse noted that the work ethic he has stems from the top, seeing how dedicated his father has been to his career and providing for their family which includes wife Dorothea, Jesse’s sister Stephanie, and his brothers, Romeo and Jake.

“He’s the best, are you kidding me? How could I ask for better than that?” raved Jesse of his dad, adding, “I think the whole thing is you just got to work hard every single day.”

The Asbury Park Press reported that music mogul and Bon Jovi manager Irving Azoff helped host the event. Those in attendance included Dakota Fanning; Nicole Scherzinger; Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots; Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group; and Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor.

The two debuted their wine, which has gotten rave reviews since it was launched in March 2018, in Miami for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The blend is made up of a combination of Grenache, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre grapes, per the official Hampton Water Wine website. Jon and Jesse collaborated with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand on the blend.

Jesse noted that his father has always enjoyed a glass of wine, particularly rose, affectionately calling it “pink juice” so the blend was a nod to what the rock star enjoyed the most during his off-time.

Wine Spectator, a leading publication devoted to the beverage, called Hampton Water the highest-rated rose ever on its Top 100 list.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Bon Jovi will head overseas for some select tour stops in that will begin the end of May and last through to September of this year. These dates will take the band to Moscow, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, The Netherlands, England, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Romania, and Israel, ending the tour at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro in September.