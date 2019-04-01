Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Her Long-Awaited New Album ‘Dedicated’ And North American Tour

It’s been four years since Carly Rae Jepsen released her last studio album. However, she’s just announced she’s releasing a new record next month. Pitchfork reports that her new album is titled Dedicated and that its release date is May 17. It will be released via School Boy/Interscope and will be supported by a tour.

Her online store reveals the standard edition of the album will consist of 13 tracks, while the deluxe edition will include another two. The tracklisting confirms “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You” will be included on the record.

For the album artwork, Jepsen is not facing the cover. She has her back to the camera, but you can see a little side profile. Her hair is blonde and her hands are placed in the air. She is wearing a pure white outfit that complements the backdrop which is very simple and clean.

Carly will embark on a tour in North America that will start in June. The dates she’s announced are:

06-27 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06-28 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06-29 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07-01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

07-03 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

07-05 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

07-06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

07-07 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

07-09 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

07-10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07-12 Cincinnati, OH -Bogart’s

07-13 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

07-14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

07-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues

07-17 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

07-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

07-21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

07-23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

07-24 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

07-26 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

07-27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

07-08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

07-30 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

08-01 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

08-02 Houston, TX – House of Blues

08-03 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08-04 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

08-06 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

08-08 San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Jepsen rose to fame in 2007 when she competed on the fifth series of talent show Canadian Idol, where she placed third. The following year, she released her debut album Tug of War.

“When I saw the reality show of Idol, I was like, ‘That’s not how it’s going to happen, that can’t be it for me,'” Carly admitted to Yahoo. However, she soon changed her mind.

“But it really was a game-changer, and I have no regrets in doing that show. I think from that experience I learned that it is important to not knock down different opportunities, because it might just be the thing that really helps you, or gives you that leg up that you need,” she continued.

Four years later, she released her second studio album, Kiss. This record still remains her most successful. The album contained the global hits “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time,” as well as a collaboration with Justin Bieber titled “Beautiful.”

Emotion became her third studio in June 2015, which was met with huge acclaim from fans and critics. The record holds a Metacritic score of 77/100.

On Instagram, Jepsen has over 1.8 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 10.3 million followers.