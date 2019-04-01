Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu’s Questioned, Laura’s Conflicted, & Lucy’s Stepping Up For A Friend

The April 1 episode of General Hospital will be jam-packed with action, according to the latest spoilers. People throughout Port Charles are doing their best to cope with secrets and lies, and not everybody is going to handle what they’re facing particularly well.

Laura is struggling to move forward after learning that Kevin had lied to her for months about Ryan. The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Laura will talk with Alexis about the situation, and she will find it challenging to determine whether she can ever trust Kevin again.

Kevin is offering her a quickie divorce, but that’s not necessarily what Laura wants. At the same time, she has hesitated to completely dissolve her marriage either.

Lulu was stunned to have Dante tell her he had to leave Port Charles almost as suddenly as he returned. He believes he was brainwashed, but he doesn’t fully understand what’s happened or who he might harm if he stays in Port Charles. Lulu was heartbroken to see him leave and now she has to face their loved ones.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Lulu will face difficult questions as she tells Sonny and Carly about Dante’s departure. Unfortunately, it seems that Rocco will overhear part of the discussion and he’ll have heartbreaking questions. He’ll be confused as he asks Lulu about how she had said everything would be fine, only for her to struggle to tell her son that his father is gone again.

"I thought you said everything was going to be ok?" #GH55 pic.twitter.com/UXixkBMHli — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 1, 2019

Monday’s show also shows more of Kevin facing a day in court. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nora Buchanan, played by One Life to Live star Hillary B. Smith, may step in to represent him and emotions will be running high throughout this court appearance.

Laura may not know how to handle her relationship with Kevin, but Lucy will not be wavering. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Lucy will show up at court and tell Kevin that she’s there for him and is anxious to lend some moral support.

Franco will be ready to confront Kevin, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will get emotional as he butts heads with Elizabeth over the situation. It seems that he’ll question why Liz is supporting someone, seemingly Kevin, and this may be a complicated situation to talk through.

SNEAK PEEK: Will Maxie's DNA test bring Valentin's ruse crashing down around him? https://t.co/ezN40bcms4 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 31, 2019

Viewers will also see the fallout of Maxie’s DNA test on Sasha. As viewers knew would be the case, Valentin managed to alter this test too, and that means that the test supposedly proves again that Sasha is Nina’s biological daughter.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Valentin will tell fresh lies as this heated discussion plays out, and this confrontation may lay the groundwork for a big upcoming change.

As The Inquisitr shared over the weekend, actress Michelle Stafford will soon be leaving the role of Nina to step back into the role of Phyllis on The Young and the Restless. It’s not known yet exactly when Stafford will depart or what the writers will do with the character of Nina, but fans suspect the truth about Sasha will be revealed and be integral to what comes next with this departure.

Monday’s show is shaping up to be a wild ride, and fans won’t want to miss any of the chaos ahead. General Hospital spoilers tease that it’ll be a crazy week of episodes, and additional teasers will emerge as the next few episodes play out.