Britney Spears Is Not Desperate For Boyfriend Sam Asghari To Propose To Her, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for quite some time now and there has long been speculation that the two plan to get married. But one tabloid has gone one step further by claiming that Britney is “demanding” a marriage proposal from Sam. This story has come after Spears announced that she was taking a break from her career to take care of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, who was recently hospitalized because of a ruptured colon.

Although OK! Magazine alleged that Britney is desperate for a proposal, celebrity news fact checker, Gossip Cop looked into the story and they report that it’s untrue. According to their article, they’ve spoken off-the-record to a source in Britney’s camp who said that the story is false.

As Gossip Cop notes, even without the confirmation from the source, OK!’s story’s sounds shaky at best. As we mentioned earlier, Britney recently announced that she is taking an indefinite hiatus from the entertainment business so that she can help take care of her ailing father. She canceled her upcoming residency in Vegas and has pushed back the release of a highly anticipated new album.

‘I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,’ she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post about the situation. ‘I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.’

As Gossip Cop notes, the ruptured colon almost killed Britney’s father which explains her decision to drop everything to focus on his care. Her dad has been her conservator since 2008 after the “Baby One More Time” singer’s two emergency stints in the hospital in January, E! Online reports. The conservatorship means that Britney has yielded control of her career and finances to her conservators. Jamie Spears used to have a co-conservator in attorney Andrew Wallet but he quit the job in March, The Blast reports.

“The conservatorship is engaged in numerous ongoing business activities requiring immediate attention and it, therefore, is in the best interest of the conservatee that the acceptance of Wallet’s resignation and the issuance of amended letters of conservatorship of the estate occur immediately and without delay,” the statement about the resignation read.

As Gossip Cop notes, Britney has said that her father is on the mend but it will be some time before he completely recovers, so there’s no word yet on when she’ll be back on stage once more.