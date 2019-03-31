‘Girl Meets Farm’ Star Molly Yeh ‘Promptly And Calmly’ Gives Birth To Her First Child

Molly Yeh and her husband of four years, farmer Nick Hagen, welcomed their first child on Saturday, March 30 — the baby’s actual due date.

The 30-year-old star of the Food Network series Girl Meets Farm first revealed that she was expecting baby No. 1 last November, as The Inquisitr previously reported. At the time, Yeh said that she couldn’t wait to be a mother so she could “make cute little lunches” and “go to Disney World,” adding that she just really loves “kid stuff.”

The cookbook author shared her happy news on Instagram, posting an adorable snapshot of her beautiful newborn daughter all swaddled up in Tula’s Dreamy Skies blanket. The $49 blanket features pastel-colored rainbows on a blue background.

Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, who will affectionately be called Bernie, is sleeping peacefully in the photograph. Her tiny head is topped with a bow-adorned pink cap with blue stripes.

In the caption, the new mother said that her daughter “arrived promptly and calmly” at 1:30 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Yeh and Hagen are both “wildly in love” with her.

She explained that the name Bernadette is in honor of her husband’s great-great-grandfather, Bernt, who came from Norway and started the Hagen farm, and her Hungarian great-grandfather, Bernard. As for her middle name, Rosemary was her grandmother’s name.

“She has a full head of hair and loves to stick her tongue out just like this,” Yeh wrote, followed by the face with stuck-out tongue emoji.

“If you need me, I’ll be cuddling and smooching her all day long forever and ever.”

Several of the lifestyle and food blogger’s celebrity pals congratulated her and Hagen on the birth of their first child, leaving comments on her Instagram baby announcement.

The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, wrote that she had “tears of happiness for Bernie, mom and dad,” and jokingly asked the newborn, “What size cowgirl boots do you wear?”

“So happy for you Molly. Enjoy every sweet snuggle minute,” commented actress Julia Roberts, who added several emojis of the smiling face with halo.

“Congratulations,” food expert Katie Lee simply stated, along with three of the two hearts emoji.

Yeh put additional new baby content in her Instagram Story. In one photo, Bernie is laying on her back with her arms and legs spread out, and she is rocking a blue onesie with narwhals wearing red hats on it. In another shot, fans get to see the newborn preciously sticking her tongue out.

There is also a video taken in Yeh’s hospital room on the morning of Sunday, March 31, in which she and Bernie are watching the Season 3 premiere of Girl Meets Farm on television. The Food Network series airs Sundays at 11 a.m.