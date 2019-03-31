Republicans Want To Investigate Obama Officials, Report Says

Special Counsel Robert Mueller officially ended his probe into Russian election interference and related matters last week. Mueller submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr, who subsequently released his own memo, directly quoting Robert Mueller who, it is all but certain, cleared Trump and his confidants of collusion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democrats announced new investigations into President Trump’s business dealings and similar matters, urging for Barr to release the full report as soon as possible, with some doubling down on collusion claims, and contradicting Robert Mueller’s findings. Barr announced yesterday that he will release the full Mueller report by mid-April, volunteering to testify before Congress.

President Trump might be busy taking a victory lap, but Congress Republicans are focusing on an entirely different issue. According to a new report from The Hill, the Republicans are preparing for retaliation, and strongly looking into investigating Obama-era officials. The idea is reportedly gaining traction in GOP circles, and even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on board.

“Republicans believe that the FBI and [Department of Justice] — the top people — took the law in their own hands because they wanted [Hillary] Clinton to win and Trump to lose,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said, announcing that the GOP will look into FISA “abuses.”

Numerous Republican senators have already indicated that they are eager to investigate former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and a slew of other prominent Obama officials.

“I think Director Comey is probably near the top. He’s the one who said that his intention of leaking memos of his conversation was designed to prompt the appointment of a special counsel,” Texas Senator John Cornyn said.

Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton shared more information about seemingly imminent Obama officials investigations, alleging that the former president’s senior officials attempted to “sabotage” Donald Trump in 2016. According to Cotton, it needs to be investigated how “so many Obama officials and senior officials in the FBI came to believe that an American presidential campaign was colluding with a foreign intelligence service.”

Similarly, libertarian-leaning Kentucky Senator Rand Paul suggested that Obama officials’ communications be made public, in order to establish whether there had been communication between Obama and his subordinates during the 2016 presidential campaign. Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, according to Paul, was “based on a lie,” which is why the GOP has to “investigate who the liars were.”

Indicating that he is on board, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that some of his colleagues had “raised legitimate questions” regarding potential malpractice by Obama officials.