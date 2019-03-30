Keith Richards & Ron Wood Offer Support To Mick Jagger As Rolling Stones Bandmate Suffers Health Crisis

Musicians react to the Stones' postponed tour.

Mick Jagger is receiving support from his Rolling Stones bandmates as a mystery health crisis has forced the postponement of the legendary rock band’s upcoming North American tour.

In a statement posted by the band on Saturday, it was revealed that Mick Jagger is in need of “medical treatment” and that his doctors have ordered that the Rolling Stones postpone their 17-show stadium tour so that the 75-year-old rock legend may receive medical care, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Jagger also posted to social media to apologize to fans for disappointing them, and he promised he will be back on stage as soon as possible.

Mick Jagger’s Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards and Ron Wood both posted to Twitter after the news of the lead singer’s health crisis broke. Richards acknowledged that the paused tour is a disappointment but he noted that there are things that “must be taken care of.” Richards also offered support for his longtime friend Mick Jagger, saying the band will always be there for him.

In a separate post, guitarist Ron Wood told fans that the band will miss them over the next few weeks, and he offered a toast to Mick as he thanked fans for all of their supportive messages.

In addition to his Rolling Stones bandmates, Mick Jagger is receiving support from fans and friends in the entertainment industry. Singer and former model Bebe Buell, the ex-girlfriend of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Utopia frontman Todd Rundgren, posted to Twitter to write, “Love Love Love to YOU @MickJagger… hurry back~ there is no one like you! Sending healing everything & good vibes for a speedy recovery! BIG LOVE!!”

Other stars, including Carnie Wilson, radio host Eddie Trunk, and singer Eric Carmen also posted supportive messages for Mick Jagger, which you can see below.

While no reason for Mick Jagger’s ailment has been given, the rocker is expected to make a full recovery, Us Weekly reports. The U.S. leg of the Rolling Stones No Filter tour had been scheduled to start on April 20 in Miami.

Mick Jagger has long hinted about the day when his touring will eventually end, but the Rolling Stones continue to hit the road. Still, last year Time noted that Jagger had once said he’d “rather be dead” than still singing “Satisfaction” at age 45. Three decades later, the classic 1965 hit is still on the Rolling Stones’ setlist—and Jagger is 75. Now, fans won’t be satisfied until Jagger is on tour once again.