Carrie Underwood Posts Flushed, Makeup-Free Selfie Taken After Vigorous Workout

Country singer Carrie Underwood loves taking care of her body by following a vegan diet and participating in strenuous workouts at the gym. She even has her own athletic clothing line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, so she can look cute when exercising.

On Saturday, March 30, the 36-year-old star posted a three-picture slideshow on Instagram showing her 8.4 million followers what she looks like post-workout.

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout,” Underwood captioned a selfie in which she is lying on a black gym mat with a very flushed face similar in color to the pink sleeveless top she is sporting.

The “Before He Cheats” singer does not appear to be wearing any makeup in the snapshot, as a natural glow is all she needs to look beautiful.

The wife of former NHL player Mike Fisher said that she actually took the photo after her “gym sesh” on Friday, March 29, as Saturday was dedicated to cleaning her “mess of a house,” which is a workout in and of itself.

The other two photos in Underwood’s slideshow were close-ups of her workout wear: the pink top with the phrase, “I’m doing this for me,” printed on one side of her chest; and pink and gray leggings with a pattern of large white flowers.

“This is one of my favorite new outfits… I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days,” she explained in the caption.

It is not known if her top and pants are from her Calia fashion line. The two items are not currently featured on the brand’s website, but that could just mean that they are part of an upcoming collection or are not yet available for consumers to purchase.

Underwood gave birth to her second child with Fisher, Jacob, on January 21, and previously admitted that she has been struggling to get her body to bounce back to what it was like pre-pregnancy.

On March 19, she posted a different Instagram selfie taken at the gym and wrote a lengthy caption detailing how it has been more difficult to get in shape this time around than after 4-year-old son Isaiah was born.

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can,” she said.

The Nashville resident then remembered that her body has not belonged just to her for the past 11 months — it housed Jacob and now feeds him, which is an amazing thing.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t,” she wrote.

“I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

Underwood is scheduled to perform live at the 54th ACM Awards on Sunday, April 7, which will air on CBS. She is also nominated for the Female Artist of the Year award.

She will then launch “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” on May 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.