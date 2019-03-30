Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Think North West Will Be A Star, Per ‘L&S’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly believe that their oldest child, daughter North West, is destined to be a star.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kardashian and West think that their firstborn daughter has some serious star power, and could be very famous when she gets older.

“Both Kim and Kanye are convinced North’s got star quality flowing through her veins and they want her to capitalize on it right away,” an insider dished.

North, 5, is said to be working with young YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, and her parents are reportedly giving their daughter all of the lessons they can in order to ensure she reaches the top of her game.

“They’ve been drumming it into her with acting lessons, voice coaching and etiquette classes – and it’s really worked wonders for her confidence. She wants to be bigger and better than her parents, and with all their money behind her, there’s no reason why she won’t.”

With Kardashian’s looks, branding, and powerful family and West’s musical talent and connections, it seems that little North could be on the path to stardom with her parents behind her driving her to fame.

North West has recently be seen on magazine covers, wearing makeup and sporting the latest trends. The little girl has also been seen on Kim Kardashian’s social media stories moving and dancing as the center of attention during Kanye West’s Sunday Services each weekend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, North was seen wearing a bright lime green outfit, which included pants and a matching crop top, during Saint West and Reign Disick’s joint birthday party last year. Some fans commented on North’s attire as being too mature for a young girl to wear.

“You look cool,” Reign told North in a video posted to Kim’s Instagram story.

North also had her hair straightened for the event, and fans also like to comment on Kardashian letting the little girl straighten her naturally curly hair.

North has also been spotted matching outfits with her famous fashionista mother and rocking the latest trends and styles such as snakeskin. She also frequently wears her dad’s Yeezy brand sneakers. However, Kim has admitted in the past it’s a struggle to get North to put the shoes on her feet.

Kardashian says she has even tried to bribe her daughter to wear the shoes, but that North usually outsmarts her.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids, including North West, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for Season 16 on Sunday night.