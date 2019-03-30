‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Still Have Jai Courtney Back As Captain Boomerang, Confusing Fans

James Gunn’s next directorial film will be the follow up to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad, which will apparently be a reboot, as reported by Collider. However, a new report from Slash Film has the original Suicide Squad actor Jai Courtney confirming his return as the movie’s character, Captain Boomerang, which is just confusing fans left and right.

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad performed less than expected for Warner Bros. and DC, both critically and commercially as outlined by The Hollywood Reporter. The film saw much potential, with some great performances, but the overall execution failed to live up to expectations, putting a franchise or sequel plans into jeopardy. When news broke of Guardians Of The Galaxy (GOTG) writer/director James Gunns taking over the reins of the sequel, excitement renewed for the franchise.

Since that announcement, many casting news has clarified the route that Gunn plans to take with the new film, finally reporting it as being an entirely new story, with a brand new set of characters, and will be a complete reboot, as per Collider. However, during an interview with Business Insider, Jai Courtney, who appeared in the Ayer film as Captain Boomerang, very much confirmed his involvement, even confirming that he will be joining the shoot of the film.

(L-R) Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Maydew and Jai Courtney attend the after party for the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Kid’ on March 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Courtney’s confirmation comes as contradictory information to everything else that’s been reported thus far.

“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time. There’s not much else I can reveal about it but yet, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure. I’m happy, it’s going to be fun. It will be different, for sure, but it’s going to be great.”

As The Inquisitr previously covered, Will Smith’s Deadshot has been replaced by Idris Elba; Joel Kinnamon has confirmed his non-involvement in the sequel. Even Margot Robbie, who is currently shooting for the Birds Of Prey as a spin-off to her existing character of Harley Quinn, is not confirmed to return. So Courtney’s confirmation is baffling to audiences, and fans are not shy to voice their opinions on social media.

So, Jai Courtney is back as Boomerang, Deadshot is still a major character, and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn might return too? I think it's time we called James Gunn's #TheSuicideSquad what it most likely is: a sequel to SUICIDE SQUAD (not a reboot). — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 29, 2019

Jai Courtney is saying he's back as Captain Boomerang in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and now we're even more confused.https://t.co/U5il1Q6Xit — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) March 29, 2019

While Slash Film theorizes on the many possible ways that Gunn can still use remnants of the original cast, like Courtney, as gags or humorous meta-commentary about the previous film within the reboot’s story, it’s still odd that a supposed reboot of the film will see an original actor returning as the same character. Although Gunn is known for his quirky and off-the-wall approach to his films, proven by the success of both GOTG films, so all audiences can do now is wait for film’s release.

The Suicide Squad releases August 6, 2021.