Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick Is The Only Man To Ever Understand Her, Per ‘L&S’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has been a rocky one. The pair have been on and off, and then strictly co-parents to their children. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may be feeling differently about her baby daddy now.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian has been thinking about her relationship with Scott Disick, and realizing that he may be the only man that has ever truly understood her.

Kourtney and Scott split back in 2016 following a roller coaster relationship that lasted nearly ten years. The pair were hot and cold, and Disick suffered from some substance abuse issues that caused major problems in the couple’s relationship.

After the split, Kardashian began dating model Younes Bendjima, and Disick moved on to Lionel Richie’s daughter, model Sofia Richie.

Kourtney and Younes split last fall after nearly two years together, but Scott and Sofia are still going strong. Kourtney and Scott now have a much different relationship as co-parents to their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They’ve even been including Sofia in the co-parenting. The trio have been seen having dinner together and taking the kids on vacation.

However, sources tell the magazine that Kourt has been missing Scott a bit, and that those close to the pair believe they’ll eventually end up back together before all is said and done.

“A lot of people believe they’re destined to wind up together again,” an insider dished.

The source went on to add that Kourtney Kardashian’s recent dating life has only made her respect Scott Disick even more.

“The hot hookups with other guys have only made her appreciate him more,” the source stated, adding that although Kardashian had “fun playing the field,” she knows that “ultimately, Scott is the father of her children,” and “the only guy who’s ever truly gotten her.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, watching Disick grow closer in his relationship with Sofia Richie has also made Kardashian think that she would like to give her relationship with Scott another chance.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourt misses being in love, and that she often fights off feelings of jealousy when she Scott and Sofia together, because they are always looking so happy and in love together.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday night on E!