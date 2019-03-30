Kate Hudson Launching New Fashion Line, Happy x Nature

Kate Hudson hasn’t starred in a major motion picture since the 2017 film Marshall, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. In addition to giving birth to her third child, daughter Rani Rose, on October 2, 2018, she has been working hard on her successful Fabletics clothing line. Now, the 39-year-old has announced that she will soon be launching a second fashion line, Happy x Nature.

The blonde beauty revealed her new project on Instagram on Thursday, March 28, via a short video in which she can be seen modeling some of the brand’s clothes in the desert. As one would expect from Hudson, the line features boho-chic items constructed from flowy materials, including a denim jacket, khaki pants and matching jacket, a long skirt with a pattern featuring orange flowers, peasant blouses, and prairie skirts.

In the caption, Hudson wrote that the ready-to-wear line is “almost ready” for consumers, and directed her 10.1 million followers to visit Happy x Nature’s official Instagram account and its official website, HappyXNature.com, where fans can sign up to join the brand’s mailing list in order to receive updates about the collection.

“Striving to make you and nature happy. Hope you love it,” Hudson said about her upcoming fashion line.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Happy x Nature sounds like it may be an eco-friendly line, which is a booming trend in the fashion industry today. The media outlet reported that H&M, Christian Siriano, Louis Vuitton, Swarovski, and other major brands have been turning to sustainable fashions recently.

“H&M’s new conscious collection includes materials made from pineapple, orange pulp, and algae, for example, while Allbirds footwear (which counts Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor) uses recycled plastic and sugarcane,” noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Happy x Nature is quite different from Hudson’s other fashion line, Fabletics. The subscription-based activewear line that she co-founded in 2013 features colorful items that can be worn at the gym or while just hanging out, including leggings, shorts, shirts, jackets, sports bras, and other related accessories.

Hudson, the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, scored her breakthrough role, Penny Lane, in 2000’s Almost Famous. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, Bride Wars, and Something Borrowed then made her a top actress among fans of romantic comedies.

She is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa, who is the father of 5-month-old Rani. She also has two sons from prior relationships, 15-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy.