Linda McMahon Resigns From Trump Cabinet

Linda McMahon is resigning from her cabinet job, but still plans to work for Trump.

One of President Trump’s favorite cabinet members, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, announced on March 29 that she is resigning from her position. Her resignation is due to go into effect on April 12. McMahon and Trump reportedly still have a wonderful relationship, and the former chief executive officer at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc still has plans to help Trump with his re-election campaign. McMahon is an original member of Trump’s cabinet and was confirmed in February 2017. McMahon posted her resignation announcement on Twitter on Friday.

“While it has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve our country in this Administration, it is time for me to step down and return to the private sector. I wish to thank the President and I will continue to be a strong advocate for him and his policies,” McMahon said, according to Fox News.

President Trump also gave an announcement on Friday, informing the public that McMahon is resigning. Trump’s comments during his speech indicate the strength of his and McMahon’s relationship, and the president had nothing but praise for McMahon and her work as the head of the Small Business Administration.

“She has been one of our all-time favorites,” Trump said, according to TMZ. “I knew she was good, but I didn’t know she was that good.”

Trump also clarified McMahon’s future plans, and the former WWE CEO has no plans to leave Trump’s service completely. Trump confirmed that McMahon will be making plans to help him with his reelection.

“She’ll be leaving, she’s going to go and help us with a very, very important year-and-a-half that we have coming up,” Trump said, according to TMZ.

According to Fox News, McMahon’s next step is to become a part of the Trump-affiliated America First Action Super PAC. America First Action Super PAC works separately from Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. While working for the PAC, the plans for McMahon include her having a top spot heading up the America First Action Super PAC. For those people who aren’t familiar with the America First Action Super PAC, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is affiliated with the group.

Trump has always praised McMahon’s work since the 70-year-old former WWE CEO first started working as the head of the Small Business Administration in December 2016. The president repeatedly told the public wonderful things about McMahon’s performance.

McMahon is best known for co-founding World Wrestling Entertainment Inc with her husband Vince McMahon. While Linda McMahon worked for her family’s company, she served as the chief executive officer. In 2009, she left her position as CEO of WWE to run for Senate, losing both the 2010 and 2012 races.